COPENHAGEN Dec 5 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk's series A share and Nordic banking group Nordea will enter the Copenhagen bourse's OMXC20 index of 20 most traded and most valuable shares, the exchange said on Monday.

Those stocks would replace jewellery maker Pandora and shipping group Norden which will be dropped from the index, with the changes taking effect from Dec. 19, the stock exchange said in a statement. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)