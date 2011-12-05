COPENHAGEN Dec 5 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk's series A share and Nordic banking group Nordea will enter the Copenhagen bourse's OMXC20 index of 20 most traded and most valuable shares, the exchange said on Monday.
Those stocks would replace jewellery maker Pandora and shipping group Norden which will be dropped from the index, with the changes taking effect from Dec. 19, the stock exchange said in a statement. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.