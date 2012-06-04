NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. copper futures rose 1 percent in early business Monday, rebounding from an eight-month low with the help of a rallying euro against the dollar and steadier tone in U.S. equities.

COMEX copper for July delivery shot up 3.95 cents, or 1.2 percent, to an early-session peak at $3.3530 per lb, recovering from an overnight low of $3.2380 which marked its cheapest since October.

(Reporting By Chris Kelly)