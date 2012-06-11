* Spain gets 100 bln-euro package for its banks

By Carrie Ho and Manolo Serapio Jr

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, June 11 London copper rose the most in two months on Monday in a revival of appetite for risk assets after Europe agreed on a $125 billion bailout package for Spain's distressed banks and surprisingly strong import data from top copper user China.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) for its bank rescue fund, fuelling hope that the lifeline would help contain Europe's major debt crisis.

Also supporting sentiment was weekend data that showed China's copper imports defying expectations of a fall to climb nearly 12 percent from April, providing hope that Chinese demand could be even stronger in the near term following the recent slump in prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up nearly 2 percent at $7,436.75 a tonne by 0752 GMT, its biggest single-day gain since April 12.

The metal rose as much as 2.9 percent to a session high of $7,506.75, pulling away from near six-month troughs reached on Friday.

"We saw a bout of short-covering this morning in Shanghai, with prices moving up 1,000 yuan within five minutes of its open," said a Shanghai-based trader with an international firm.

Shanghai's most-active September copper contract climbed 3.7 percent to a session peak of 55,000 yuan ($8,600) a tonne, before paring gains to close at 54,350 yuan.

"It was macroeconomics that lifted the markets this morning, as the EU stepped in to help Spain's banks. All eyes are still on Greece's upcoming elections but investors' worries over the euro zone has eased in the short term," said Orient Futures Derivatives department director Andy Du.

"China's data over the weekend was also very encouraging, defying the naysayers. Chinese copper demand is still lacklustre but China does need imports and after running down inventories for some time, consumers have to import and restock."

Another trader said the improved LME-ShFE arbitrage in May gave long-term contract buyers and those using copper for financing an opening to import.

"Copper import losses fell to just around $140 a tonne at some point in May. The level was not ideal, but better than the $500-700 losses in the previous months," said a Shanghai-based physical trader.

Traders have also said that a global buyer expecting higher prices in China in coming months had shipped a relatively large shipment of refined copper from the United States to Shanghai in late March, which could have arrived in the city in May.

Those restocking copper would also find more incentive to import as China's refined copper output fell 1.4 percent from a month earlier to a three-month low in May, with some smelters taking the chance to carry out maintenance amid sluggish consumption.

But the boost from lower output in May could be temporary as market players said they expect production to pick up in June.

NICKEL BUCKS TREND AGAIN

LME nickel bucked the broad-based decline, edging 0.4 percent lower to $16,888 a tonne, after going against the trend on Friday when it rose 2 percent while all other metals fell.

Investors bought the metal after prices fell below $16,000 on Wednesday, its cheapest level since December 2009.

"Trading for nickel has been thin and volatile. Friday's rise could be due to some short-covering after prices dipped to multi-year lows," said one Shanghai-based trader with an international firm.

Looking forward, analysts said weak global demand for stainless steel will keep pressuring nickel prices. But in the short term, they see some support from dwindling Chinese port stock levels due to lower import appetite and recent supply disruptions of nickel pig iron from Indonesia.

"I am bearish on nickel over the longer term, but there can be a temporary lift to prices soon as there are signs that Chinese port stocks are falling," Shanghai Metals Market analyst Amy Chen said.

"However, we are likely to see effects of this supply-side boost only in a few weeks' time."

Base metals prices at 0752 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7436.75 141.75 +1.94 -2.15 SHFE CU FUT SEP2 54350 1320 +2.49 -1.82 HG COPPER JUL2 335.50 7.00 +2.13 -2.36 LME Alum 1994.00 9.00 +0.45 -1.29 SHFE AL FUT SEP2 15925 60 +0.38 0.50 LME Zinc 1892.50 24.50 +1.31 2.57 SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14885 175 +1.19 0.61 LME Nickel 16888.00 -62.00 -0.37 -9.74 LME Lead 1914.00 12.00 +0.63 -5.95 SHFE PB FUT 15090.00 125.00 +0.84 -1.28 LME Tin 19700.00 0.00 +0.00 2.60 LME/Shanghai arb^ 810

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month

($1 = 6.3705 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Ed Davies)