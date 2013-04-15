UPDATE 1-Henkel offers $1.05 bln to buy Darex Packaging from GCP
* GCP to begin consultation with labour bosses (Adds details)
SINGAPORE, April 15 LME copper fell to its lowest since early August on Monday after worse-than-expected Chinese economic data compounded worries about a global slowdown following weak U.S. retail sales last week.
LME copper fell to $7,323 a tonne, its lowest in eight months. Shanghai copper fell more than three percent to 54,180 yuan ($8,700)a tonne, its lowest since early June.
($1 = 6.1922 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Paul Tait)
ESSEN, March 2 German diversified chemicals maker Evonik on Thursday reported a 13 percent decline in adjusted core profit for the fourth quarter due to lower prices for its poultry feed ingredients.
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.