SINGAPORE, April 15 LME copper fell to its lowest since early August on Monday after worse-than-expected Chinese economic data compounded worries about a global slowdown following weak U.S. retail sales last week.

LME copper fell to $7,323 a tonne, its lowest in eight months. Shanghai copper fell more than three percent to 54,180 yuan ($8,700)a tonne, its lowest since early June.

($1 = 6.1922 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Paul Tait)