NEW YORK Aug 31 Benchmark U.S. copper futures advanced through the 100-day moving average on Wednesday, extending a technical break out of a three-week consolidation phase.

The December COMEX contract HGZ1 shot up 6.79 cents or 1.6 percent to surpass its 100-day moving average resistance at $4.2094 per lb. The next line of defense now stands at the 200-day moving average at $4.2353, traders said. (Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by David Gregorio)