NEW YORK, Sept 21 Copper trimmed gains in after-hours trade on Wednesday, with prices in New York dipping into negative territory after the Federal Reserve launched a $400 billion program to aid the U.S. economy.

London Metal Exchange three-month copper CMCU3 last traded at $8,337 per tonne, down from its after-hours session peak at $8,350.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 dipped into negative territory near the $3.72 per lb level in late business, down from a session close at $3.7640. (Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by Dale Hudson)