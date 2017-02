NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. copper futures jumped over 5 percent on Tuesday, tracking a broader recovery in commodities on hopes that a European plan to shore up banks would reduce risks of a widespread banking crisis.

The benchmark December COMEX contract HGZ1 rallied as much as 18.70 cents or 5.7 percent to an early-session peak at $3.47 per lb. (Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by Alden Bentley)