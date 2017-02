NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. copper futures sustained their biggest quarterly loss since the height of the financial crisis three years ago, as growing threats to the global economy fed an increasingly bearish tone in sentiment.

Copper futures in New York <0#HG:> lost more than a quarter of their value during the July to September period, the biggest quarterly loss since the fourth quarter of 2008, when copper prices crumbled over 50 percent as the financial crisis took its deepest toll on the economy.

(Graphic: r.reuters.com/qum24s ) (Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by David Gregorio)