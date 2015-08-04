(Adds background, detail)

LONDON Aug 4 More funds are betting copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) will fall further over coming days and weeks, highlighting expectations of weaker demand growth in top consumer China.

Money managers' net short positions rose to 5,249 lots or 131,225 tonnes on Friday from 1,359 lots the previous week, the exchange's Commitments of Traders Report showed on Tuesday. LME-CA-MNET

Benchmark copper on the LME slid to a six-year low of $5,142 a tonne on Monday, a drop of nearly 20 percent from the May peak. It was trading around $5,250 on Tuesday.

Analysts say the report underestimates the full extent of short positions, partly because it only includes trades put through a clearing house. Many fund managers trade and clear through brokers or banks.

Still, it is useful to see how positioning has changed.

"It shows copper bears had the upper hand, at least on Friday," a trader said. "Sentiment is overwhelmingly negative towards industrial metals. Mostly because no one can see how China is going to turn things around."

Overall, money managers were long 95,172 copper lots and short 100,421 lots. One lot is 25 tonnes of copper.

Elsewhere, funds' net long bets on nickel LME-NI-MNET fell to 7,273 lots or 43,638 tonnes from 11,503 lots previously.

Elsewhere, funds' net long bets on nickel LME-NI-MNET fell to 7,273 lots or 43,638 tonnes from 11,503 lots previously.

Net long bets on tin LME-SN-MNET rose to 2,765 lots or 13,825 tonnes from 1,943 lots. Lead net longs LME-PB-MNET rose to 4,357 lots or 108,925 tonnes from 2,247 lots.