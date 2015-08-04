(Adds background, detail)
LONDON Aug 4 More funds are betting copper
prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) will fall further over
coming days and weeks, highlighting expectations of weaker
demand growth in top consumer China.
Money managers' net short positions rose to 5,249 lots or
131,225 tonnes on Friday from 1,359 lots the previous week, the
exchange's Commitments of Traders Report showed on Tuesday.
Benchmark copper on the LME slid to a six-year low
of $5,142 a tonne on Monday, a drop of nearly 20 percent from
the May peak. It was trading around $5,250 on Tuesday.
Analysts say the report underestimates the full extent of
short positions, partly because it only includes trades put
through a clearing house. Many fund managers trade and clear
through brokers or banks.
Still, it is useful to see how positioning has changed.
"It shows copper bears had the upper hand, at least on
Friday," a trader said. "Sentiment is overwhelmingly negative
towards industrial metals. Mostly because no one can see how
China is going to turn things around."
Overall, money managers were long 95,172 copper lots and
short 100,421 lots. One lot is 25 tonnes of copper.
Elsewhere, funds' net long bets on nickel LME-NI-MNET fell
to 7,273 lots or 43,638 tonnes from 11,503 lots previously.
Net long bets on tin LME-SN-MNET rose to 2,765 lots or
13,825 tonnes from 1,943 lots. Lead net longs LME-PB-MNET rose
to 4,357 lots or 108,925 tonnes from 2,247 lots.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jason Neely and Mark
