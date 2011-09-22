LONDON, Sept 22 Xstrata Plc's copper
division said union members at its Kidd Metallurgical Site in
Canada have ratifed a new three-year wage deal.
"Xstrata Copper Canada is pleased to announce that members of
CAW-Local 599 have ratified a new three-year collective
agreement at its Kidd Metallurgical Site in Timmins," it said in
a statement.
The new deal was reached nine days ahead of the expiry of
the existing contract and will come into effect on Oct. 1.
In 2010, the Kidd Creek mine in Ontario produced around
53,000 tonnes of contained copper and 86,000 tonnes of contained
zinc.
"Our goal is to maximize the value of the Kidd ore body and
extend its operational life through safe and cost efficient
mining and milling operations." said Tom Semadeni, general
manager of Kidd Operations.
The new collective agreement would help contribute to the
achievement of this goal, he added.
(Reporting by Karen Norton; Editing by Anthony Barker)