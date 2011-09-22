LONDON, Sept 22 Xstrata Plc's copper division said union members at its Kidd Metallurgical Site in Canada have ratifed a new three-year wage deal.

"Xstrata Copper Canada is pleased to announce that members of CAW-Local 599 have ratified a new three-year collective agreement at its Kidd Metallurgical Site in Timmins," it said in a statement.

The new deal was reached nine days ahead of the expiry of the existing contract and will come into effect on Oct. 1.

In 2010, the Kidd Creek mine in Ontario produced around 53,000 tonnes of contained copper and 86,000 tonnes of contained zinc.

"Our goal is to maximize the value of the Kidd ore body and extend its operational life through safe and cost efficient mining and milling operations." said Tom Semadeni, general manager of Kidd Operations.

The new collective agreement would help contribute to the achievement of this goal, he added. (Reporting by Karen Norton; Editing by Anthony Barker)