* Plan will allow higher corn trading limits

* CME requested raising limits to 40 cents from 30 cents

* CME to implement new limits on Aug. 22

By Christopher Doering

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 The U.S. futures regulator approved a plan by the CME Group ( CME.O ) to raise daily trading limits on corn futures and options, allowing the exchange to implement a change that many grain-handling companies strongly oppose.

The CME said last month it would ask the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for permission to raise the trading limit to 40 cents per bushel from the current 30 cents. The new limits go into effect on Aug. 22 for CBOT corn futures, corn options, and mini-sized corn futures.

David Lehman, a managing director at CME, said during the last few months historically low levels of supply, growing demand and other factors have significantly increased corn futures prices and volatility.

"We believe increasing daily price limits will result in less-frequent limit moves and will help ensure that our markets provide the most effective means for price discovery and risk management markets," said Lehman.

The current daily limit for corn futures is expandable to 45 cents, then again to 70 cents. The limit widens in the following session after a limit-up or limit-down close.

CME, the world's largest derivatives exchange, has proposed that the maximum expansion be 60 cents.

CBOT corn prices are trading near $7 a bushel with a 30-cent limit, while soybeans are trading near $13 with a 70-cent limit and CBOT wheat is near $7 with a 60-cent limit.

Chris Grams, a CME Group spokesman in Chicago, said on Monday the price limit of 30 cents per bushel was 4.23 percent of current futures prices, which the exchange contends is historically low.

The industry's complaints about the proposed limit increase have focused on the concern of potential escalating margin requirements and a lack of capital to do business with the expanded limits.