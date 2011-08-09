* Plan will allow higher corn trading limits

* CME requested raising limits to 40 cents from 30 cents

* CME to implement new limits on Aug. 22 (Recasts with corn market impact; adds grain market comments, byline; previous dateline WASHINGTON)

By Christopher Doering and Julie Ingwersen

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Aug 9 U.S. corn futures will trade within a wider daily margin from Aug. 22, a government regulator said on Tuesday, paving the way for greater volatility at a time when money managers helped drive prices to a record high near $8 a bushel in June.

The go-ahead from government regulator the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday marks the first time the daily trading limit for corn futures at the Chicago Board of Trade has been widened since March 2008.

CME Group Inc ( CME.O ), the world's largest derivatives exchange, said the limit, currently at 30 cents per bushel, will widen to 40 cents.

The new 40-cent limit can be expanded to a maximum of 60 cents in the next trading session following a limit-up or limit-down close. The current 30-cent limit can be expanded to 45 cents, and then again to 70 cents.

The change will mark the first expansion in the daily trading limit for corn in 3-1/2 years. The exchange widened the limit to 30 cents, from 20 cents, in March 2008.

David Lehman, a managing director at CME, said historically low levels of supply, growing demand and other factors have significantly increased corn futures prices and volatility.

"We believe increasing daily price limits will result in less-frequent limit moves and will help ensure that our markets provide the most effective means for price discovery and risk management markets," said Lehman.

CBOT corn futures have been volatile this year. The market rose to an all-time high near $8 a bushel in June, driven by projections for U.S. corn supplies to drop to a 15-year low after a disappointing 2010 harvest and growing domestic and global demand.

COMMERCIAL OPPOSITION

In widening the corn limit, the exchange bucked opposition from the commercial side of the grain trade, including grain handlers and agricultural banks who face increased margin calls and other costs under the wider limits.

"The arguments on both sides of this issue are very compelling. The exchange is correct in saying that at these higher price levels, they need more latitude to ensure continuity of trade," said Rich Feltes, vice president of research for R.J. O'Brien in Chicago.

"From the commercial and end-user standpoint, they are understandably concerned because of the higher risk it involves for positions left overnight or for an extended length of time," he added.

"Beyond that, it is what it is. The CFTC approved it and it's the law of the land. So the sooner everybody in the trade adapts to it, the better, because it's not going backward," Feltes said.

In an industry meeting held by CME last month, some traders expressed concern that commercial grain firms might be driven away by the expanded limits. But others expected little change in market participation.

"It's no different than when we moved the last time, from 20 cents to 30 cents," said Mark Schultz, an analyst with Northstar Commodity Investments in Minneapolis.

"We thought (at that time,) 'Who is going to trade this, with all the extra risk?' Well, it didn't have much impact, so I doubt it will have much impact here, either," Schultz said.

CME in April initially proposed widening the limit in corn to 50 cents, from 30 cents. But grain firms and agricultural banks strongly opposed the move. CME's second proposal, seeking a 40-cent limit, was submitted to the CFTC on May 10.

In 1946, the daily limit for corn was 8 cents per bushel, expandable to 12 cents. In 1973 it was 10 cents expandable to 15 cents, in 1993 it was 12 cents expandable to 18 cents and in 2000 it was 20 cents per bushel and wasn't expandable.