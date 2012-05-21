May 21 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources:

*Denotes 144a private placement debt offering.

HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 5/21/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICE AIG $TBA 10-yr Baa1/A-/NA BARC/BNP/CITI/RBS Energizer Hldgs $400 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA BAML/GS/JPM IADB $1.5 bln 3.25-yr Aaa/AAA/NA CS/RBC/UBS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 5/21/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 5/21/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Cameron Int'l $250 mln 3-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA CITI/CS 5/14 Cameron Int'l $250 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA CITI/CS 5/14 Cardinal Health $250 mln 5-yr Baa2/A-/NA BAML/JPM/MS 5/16 Cardinal Health $250 mln 10-yr Baa2/A-/NA BAML/JPM/MS 5/16 Gulf Power $150 mln 10-yr A3/A/NA CITI/MS 5/15 Kellogg $350 mln 3-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARAC/JPM/WFS 5/14 Kellogg $400 mln 5-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARAC/JPM/WFS 5/14 Kellogg $700 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARAC/JPM/WFS 5/14 Murphy Oil $500 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB/NA JPM/WFS 5/15

*Oncor Electric $400 mln 10-yr Baa1/A-/NA BAML/CS/MS 5/15 *Oncor Electric $500 mln 30-yr Baa1/A-/NA BAML/CS/MS 5/15 Progress Energy $500 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA GS/MS/MUS/WFS 5/15 Progress Energy $500 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB/NA GS/MS/MUS/WFS 5/15 Republic Services $850 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB/NA DB/WFS 5/14 Rowan Cos $500 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA CITI/RBC/WFC 5/16 Talisman Energy $600 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB/NA CITI/JPM 5/15 Westar Energy $300 mln 30-yr A3/BBB+/NA BNP/CITI/JPM 5/14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Ford Motor Co $1.25 bln 3-yr Ba1/BB+/BBB- GS/HSBC/MS/RBS 5/10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Kaiser Alumin. $225 mln 8-yr Ba3/BB-/NA JPM 5/18 *Mastros Rest. $102 mln 5-yr Caa1/B-/NA JEFF 5/18

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS:

HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-205-7543 212-205-7543 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-2031 212-761-2000 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-1088