Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
Aug 27 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. . HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 8/27/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 8/27/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 8/27/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED AIG $250 mln 3-yr Baa2/BBB+/NA BNP/RBC 8/20 Amer Fin Group $125 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB+/BBB+ BAML/UBS/WFS 8/21 Caterpillar Fin $300 mln 2-yr A2/A/NA CITI 8/22 Domtar Corp $250 mln 30-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA MS/JPM/RBC 8/20 Fidelity Natl Fin $400 mln 10-yr Baa3/BB-/NA BAML/BARC/JPM/WFS 8/21 Illinois Tool $1.1 bln 30-yr A1/A+/NA BAML/CITI/JPM 8/21 Lab Corp $500 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB+/NA BAML/CS/BARC/WFS 8/20 Lab Corp $500 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB+/NA BAML/CS/BARC/WFS 8/20 *Northern Nat Gas $250 mln 30-yr A2/A/A BNP/WFS 8/22 PPL Electric Util $250 mln 10-yr A3/A-/A- BARC/CITI/CS/SC 8/21 *RSHB Capital $450 mln 5-yr Baa1/NA/BBB CITI/JPM/VTB 8/23 Unum Group $250 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB-/BBB JPM/MS/BARC/BC 8/20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED JPMorgan $500 mln perpetuals Ba1/BBB/BBB- JPM 8/20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *VWR Funding $750 mln 5-yr Caa1/B-/NA GS/BAML/BARC/CITI/DB/JPM 8/20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-205-7543 212-205-7543 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-2031 212-761-2000 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-1088
Feb 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: BUDGET Trump's first budget proposal will spare big social welfare programs such as Social Security and Medicare from any cuts, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says in an interview. INVESTIGATIONS The White House does not rule out that Attorney General Jeff Sessions may recuse himself from Justice Department investigations into allegations of Russian i
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.