Nov 1 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 10/29/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Autozone $3500 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB BAML/BARC/SUNT 11/1 Bank of Montreal $1 bln 3-yr Aa2/A+/AA- BARC/BMO/GS/JPM/MS 11/1 Bank of Montreal $1 bln 10-yr Aa2/A+/AA- BARC/BMO/GS/JPM/MS 11/1 BP Capital $1 bln 3-yr A2/A/NA BARC/BNP/CITI/GS/HSBC/UBS 11/1 BP Capital $1 bln 5-yr A2/A/NA BARC/BNP/CITI/GS/HSBC/UBS 11/1 BP Capital $1 bln 10-yr A2/A/NA BARC/BNP/CITI/GS/HSBC/UBS 11/1 Capital One $1 bln 3-yr Baa1/BBB/A- BARC/CS/RBS 11/1 Caterpillar Fin $600 mln 3-yr A2/A/A BARC/BAML/JPM 11/1 Caterpillar Fin $600 mln 5-yr A2/A/A BARC/BAML/JPM 11/1 General Dynamics $900 mln 5-yr A2/A/A BAML/JPM/RBS/WFS 11/1 General Dynamics $1 bln 10-yr A2/A/A BAML/JPM/RBS/WFS 11/1 General Dynamics $500 mln 30-yr A2/A/A BAML/JPM/RBS/WFS 11/1 *Isbank $500 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB-/NA DB/JPM/MITS/SCHTR 11/1 PNC Financial $500 mln 5-yr A3/A-/A+ CS/GS/JPM 11/1 Stanley Blk/Deck $800 mln 10-yr Baa1/A/A- CITI/CS/GS/JPM 11/1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 10/29/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 10/29/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED KTZ $300 mln 30-yr NA/NA/NA BARC/HSBC/JPM 11/1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES *Banco Industrial $500 mln 10-yr Baa3/NR/NA BAML/CITI 10/25 BB&T $450 mln perpetual Baa2/BBB BAML/BBT/DB/GS/MS/WFS 10/24 Block Financial $500 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA JPM 10/22 *Cargill $450 mln 30-yr A2/A/NA CS/GS 10/24 *Caixa Economica $TBA TBA Baa2/NR/NA BAML/DB/HSBC Corning $250 mln 5-yr A3/BBB+/A- CITI/JPM CR Bard $500 mln 5-yr A3/A/NA BAML/GS/WFS 10/25 Equity One $300 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA BARC/BAML/CITI/GS/WFS 10/22 *KBN $300 mln 4-yr frn Aaa/AAA/NA BNP/DB/MS 10/23 Marathon Oil $1.0 bln 3-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB CITI/MS 10/24 Marathon Oil $1.0 bln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB CITI/MS 10/24 *NY Life Global $300 mln 5-yr Aaa/AA+/AAA DB/JPM/UBS 10/23 Odebrecht Finance $450 mln 30-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA BB/BNP/BRAD/CITI 10/23 Reynolds American $450 mln 3-yr Baa2/BBB-/NA CITI/JPM 10/24 Reynolds American $1.1 bln 10-yr Baa2/BBB-/NA CITI/JPM 10/24 Reynolds American $1.0 bln 30-yr Baa2/BBB-/NA CITI/JPM 10/24 Royal Bnk Canada $1.0 bln 3-yr Aa3/AA-/NA RBC/GS/NAB 10/25 *Samarco $1.0 bln 10-yr NR/BBB/BBB CITI/HSBC/JPM *Sidney Air Fin. $TBA 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB BAML/BNP/JPM/RBS *SK Telecom $700 mln 5.5-yr A3/A-/A- BAML/BARC/CS/DB/HSBC/UBS 10/24 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Finansbank AS $350 mln 5-yr Ba2/NA/BBB- CITI/MS/STNDCH/RBS 10/25 *Tupras $TBA 5.5-yr Ba1/BBB-/NA CITI/DB *Turkiye Vakiflar $500 mln 10-yr Baa3/NA/NBB+ BARC/GS/ING/STANCHT 10/24 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Brunswick Rail $600 mln 5-yr Ba3/BB-/NA GS/RBI/UBS/VTB 10/25 *BWAY Parent $335 mln 5-yr Caa1/CCC+/NA BAML/DB/BS 10/24 *Clear Channel $2.0 bln 7-yr NA/NA/NA MS/CITI/GS 10/25 *Halcon Resources $750 mln 8.5-yr B3/CCC+/NA WFS/JPM/BARC/GS 10/23 *Investcorp SA $250 mln 5-yr Ba2/NA/BB BAML/CITI/CS/ING/JPM/RBS 10/24 *Lamar Media $535 mln 10.5-yr NA/NA/NA JPM/WFS 10/25 Regions Financial $500 mln perpet B3/BB/B MS/GS/JPM/UBS/WF 10/25 *Sidewinder $250 mln 7-yr B3/B-/NA JEFF 10/23 United Rentals $400 mln 10-yr B3/B+/NA BAML/MS/WFS/BARC/CITI/CS Virgin Media Fin $900 mln 10-yr Ba2/BB-/BB- JPM/GS/BNP/BAML/CA/DB/ HSBC/LLYD/RBS/UBS 10/25 *WMG Acquisition $500 mln 8-yr Ba3/BB-/NA CS/BARC/UBS/MACQ/NOM 10/24 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-205-7543 212-205-7543 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-2031 212-761-2000 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-1088