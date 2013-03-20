March 20 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 3/18/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *ANZ $750 mln 3-yr Aa3/AA-/AA- ANZ/CITI/JPM Arizona PS $100 mln 30-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ MUFG/RBS/STRH 3/19 Bank of America $750 mln 3-yr frn Baa2/A-/A BAML 3/19 Bank of America $1.0 bln 5-yr frn Baa2/A-/A BAML 3/19 Bank of America $1.0 bln 5-yr Baa2/A-/A BAML 3/19 Bank of America $1.25 bln 10-yr Baa2/A-/A BAML 3/19 BankMuscat $500 mln 5-yr A1/A-/A- CITI/CA/DB/HSBC/NBAD 3/19 Brit Amer Tobacco $300 mln 3-yr A3/A-/A- BARC/DB/HSBC 3/20 Capital One $250 mln 3-yr frn A3/BBB+/A- BARC/MS/WFS 3/19 Capital One $600 mln 5-yr A3/BBB+/A- BARC/MS/WFS 3/19 DTE Electric $375 mln 30-yr A1/A/A BARC/DB/JPM/RBS 3/19 Healthcare Realty $250 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- JPM/WFS/CA 3/19 Host Hotels $400 mln 10.5-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA JPM/GS/BAML/DB 3/19 *Kommuninvest $500 mln 2-yr frn Aaa/AAA/NA CITI/RBS 3/19 Medtronic $1.0 bln 5-yr A2/A+/NA BARC/DB/GS/JPM 3/19 Medtronic $1.0 bln 10-yr A2/A+/NA BARC/DB/GS/JPM 3/19 Medtronic $750 mln 30-yr A2/A+/NA BARC/DB/GS/JPM 3/19 NBC Universal $700 mln 3-yr frn A3/A-/BBB+ BARC/CITI/JPM/MS 3/20 NBC Universal $700 mln 5-yr frn A3/A-/BBB+ BARC/CITI/JPM/MS 3/20 NBC Universal $1.1 bln 5-yr A3/A-/BBB+ BARC/CITI/JPM/MS 3/20 NBC Universal $1.5 bln 6-yr A3/A-/BBB+ BARC/CITI/JPM/MS 3/20 *NWB Bank $1.0 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/NA CITI/HSBC/RBC 3/19 Prudential Fin $500 mln 31-yr Baa3/BBB+/BBB CITI/GS/HSBC/JPM/RBS 3/19 PS Colorado $250 mln 10-yr A2/A/A GS/JPM/WF 3/19 PS Colorado $250 mln 30-yr A2/A/A GS/JPM/WF 3/19 *Sompo Japan Ins $TBA 60-yr A3/A-/NA NOM/JPM/MIZ/MS Stryker Corp $600 mln 5-yr A3/A+/NA BAML/BARC/GS 3/20 Stryker Corp $400 mln 30-yr A3/A+/NA BAML/BARC/GS 3/20 Weingarten Realty $300 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA BAML/USB/WF 3/19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 3/18/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Boston Properties $200 mln perpetual Baa3/BBB/BB+ WFS/BAML/MS 3/18 CMS Energy $250 mln 30-yr Baa3/BBB-/BB+ BAML/BNP/JPM/MUS 3/19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 3/18/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Avis Budget $450 mln 10-yr NA/NA/NA BARC/BAML/MS/RBS/SCOT 3/19 CenturyLink $1.0 bln 7-yr Ba2/BB/BB+ JPM/BARC/CITI/SUNT 3/18 Citigroup $500 mln perpetual B1/BB/BB CITI 3/19 Cooper-Standard $175 mln 5-yr Caa1/B/NA DB/BAML/JPM/UBS 3/19 *Digicel Ltd $300 mln 8-yr B1/NR/B CITI/JPM/CS/BARC/DB 3/19 Hanover Insurance $175 mln 40-yr Ba1/BB/NA MS/BAML/WFS *Intelsat S.A. $1.5 bln 8-yr Caa/CCC+/NA GS/MS/JPM Jefferies $600 mln 7-yr B1/B+/NA JEFF 3/19 *Sinclair TV Grp $500 mln 8-yr B1/B/NA JPM/DB/RBC/STRH/WFS 3/18 US Steel $250 mln 8-yr B1/BB/NA JPM/BARC/GS/MS *Watco Cos $500 mln 10-yr B3/BBB+/NA WF/JPM/BARC/BMO/USB 3/19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ADB $2.5 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA BNP/CITI/HSBC/JPM 3/12 *Alicorp $450 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA BAML/JPM/BCP 3/15 *Bank of England $2.0 bln 3-yr Aa1/AAA/AAA DB/GS/HSBC/RBC 3/11 *Bank of India $500 mln 5.5-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA BARC/BAML/CITI/DB/ 3/14 HSBC/JPM *BNG $1.75 bln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA CITI/CS/HSBC/RBC 3/12 DCP Midstream OP $500 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- RBC/RBS/STRH 3/11 Discovery Commun. $350 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB BAML/CS/JPM 3/12 Discovery Commun. $850 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB BAML/CS/JPM 3/12 *DNB Boligkreditt $2 bln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/NA BAML/GS/JPM/MS 3/14 Duke Realty $250 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB-/NA BARC/JPM/RBC/WFS 3/12 Enterprise Pdts $1.25 bln 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB JPM/MS/RBS/WFS 3/11 Enterprise Pdts $1.0 bln 30-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB JPM/MS/RBS/WFS 3/11 FMS WM $2.0 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA CITI/DB/GS/MS 3/13 Interstate Pwr $200 mln perpetutal Baa2/BBB/NA BAIRD/BARC/JPM/WFS 3/14 GATX $250 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB/NA CITI/MS 3/14 GATX $250 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA CITI/MS 3/14 Georgia Power $250 mln 3-yr frn A3/A/A+ BAML/BARC/CITI/UBS 3/12 Georgia Power $400 mln 30-yr A3/A/A+ BAML/BARC/CITI/UBS 3/12 GlaxoSmithKline $1.25 bln 3-yr A1/A+/NA DB/GS/JPM/UBS 3/13 GlaxoSmithKline $1.25 bln 10-yr A1/A+/NA DB/GS/JPM/UBS 3/13 GlaxoSmithKline $500 mln 30-yr A1/A+/NA DB/GS/JPM/UBS 3/13 Goldcorp $500 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB+/NA BAML/HSBC 3/13 Goldcorp $1.0 bln 10-yr Baa2/BBB+/NA BAML/HSBC 3/13 Indiana Mich Pwr $250 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB CS/KEY/UBS 3/13 Kansas City P&L $300 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA BAML/BNP/MUS 3/11 KfW $2.0 bln 2-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA CS/JPM/NOMURA 3/11 Maxim Integrated $500 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA JPM/GS 3/11 *Metro Edison $300 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB-/BBB+ BARC/CS/MUS 3/12 *Mizuho Corp Bank $1.0 bln 5-yr A1/A+/NA BAML/DB/GS/JPM/MIZ 3/14 *Mizuho Corp Bank $500 mln 10-yr A1/A+/NA BAML/DB/GS/JPM/MIZ 3/14 *Nissan Mtr Accpt $600 mln 3-yr A3/BBB+/NA CITI/JPM 3/11 *Nissan Mtr Accpt $400 mln 5-yr A3/BBB+/NA CITI/JPM 3/11 Noble Group $400 mln 5-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- BAML/CITI 3/13 Potomac Electric $250 mln 30-yr A3/A/NA BAML/BARC/CS/SCOT 3/11 *Principal Life $400 mln 1.5-yr frn Aa3/A+/NA UBS/USB 3/12 Rabobank $1.0 bln 3-yr frn Aa2/AA-/NA BAML/BARC/CS/JPM 3/12 Rabobank $1.5 bln 5-yr Aa2/AA-/NA BAML/BARC/CS/JPM 3/12 *SEB $1.25 bln 5-yr A1/A+/A+ BAML/BARC/CITI/DB 3/13 Svenska Handels. $850 mln 3-yr frn Aa3/AA-/AA- BAML/GS/JPM/MS 3/15 Svenska Handels. $1.0 bln 5-yr Aa3/AA-/AA- BAML/GS/JPM/MS 3/15 Union Pacific $325 mln 10-yr Baa1/A-/NA BAML/CITI/JPM 3/12 Union Pacific $325 mln 30-yr Baa1/A-/NA BAML/CITI/JPM 3/12 Ventas Realty $500 mln 7-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB+ CITI/CA/JEFF/JPM 3/14 Vepco $500 mln 10-yr A3/A-/A- DB/MS/UBS 3/11 Viacom $300 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ BNP/GS/JPM 3/11 Viacom $250 mln 30-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ BNP/GS/JPM 3/11 Wells Fargo $575 mln perpetual Baa3/BBB+/BBB WFS 3/15 *Wesfarmers Ltd $750 mln 5-yr A3/A-/NA BAML/BARC/GS/JPM 3/13 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Aurora Oil & Gas $300 mln 7-yr Caa1/CCC+/NA CS/UBS 3/14 *Cemex $600 mln 6-yr NR/B/B+ BAML/CITI/HSBC/SANT *Ceridian Corp $475 mln 8-yr Caa3/CCC/NA DB/CS/BAML 3/14 CBRE Group $800 mln 10-yr Ba1/B+/NA BAML/JPM/CS/WFS/ 3/11 HSBC/SCOT/BARC/RBS *Geo Group $300 mln 10-yr B1/B+/NA BAML/BARC/STRH/WFS/JPM 3/12 *Hertz Global $250 mln 5-yr B2/B/NA BAML/BARC/DB/GS 3/14 *Hornbeck Offshre $450 mln 8-yr Ba3/BB-/NA BARC/JPM/WFS/DBN 3/14 *Kaisa Grp Hldg $550 mln 5-yr B1/B+/NA CS/JPM/HSBC/ICBC 3/12 *Levi Strauss $140 mln 9-yr B2/B+/NA BAML/JPM 3/11 *McGraw Hill Glob $800 mln 8-yr B2/NR/BB CS/BMO/JEFF 3/15 *MDC Partners $550 mln 7-yr B3/B-/NA JPM/GS/WFS/BMO/DB 3/15 *NANA Development $275 mln 6-yr B3/B+/NA GS 3/13 Oschadbank $500 mln 5-yr B3/B/NA CS/DB/JPM 3/13 PPL Capital $400 mln 60-yr Ba1/BB+/BB+ WF/BAML/CITI/MS/UBS 3/12 *Seitel $250 mln 6-yr B3/B/NA DB/JPM 3/15 *Steel Dynamics $400 mln 10-yr Ba2/BB+/NA BAML/GS/JPM/DB/MS 3/12 *Steel Capital SA $600 mln 5-yr Ba1/BB+/BB CITI/JPM/SBERBK 3/12 *Sun Products $575 mln 8-yr Caa1/CCC/NA BARC/JPM/BAML/GS 3/15 *Western Refining $350 mln 8-yr B2/BB-/NA DB/BAML/CS/GS/RBS 3/12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED *DVB Bank $500 mln 5-yr NA/A+/A+ CITI/JPM/UBS 1/9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-205-7543 212-205-7543 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-2031 212-761-2000 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-1088