July 18 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 7/15/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Bank of America $2 bln 10-yr Baa2/A-/A BAML *Bk Nederlandse G $400 mln 3-yr frn Aaa/AAA/AAA CITI/TD 7/18 CIBC $750 mln 3-yr frn Aa3/A+/AA- BARC/CITI/CIBC/WF 7/15 CIBC $750 mln 3-yr Aa3/A+/AA- BARC/CITI/CIBC/WF 7/15 Citigroup $TBA 3-yr Baa2/A-/NA CITI ERAC USA $500 mln 5.25-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA RBS/JPM/GS Exp Dev Bk Canada $500 mln 2-yr Aaa/AAA/NA DB/GS/TD Farm Credit Bk TX $300 mln perpetual Baa1/BBB/NA BARC/BAML 7/16 Goldman Sachs $2.5 bln 5-yr A3/A-/A- GS 7/16 Howard Hughes Med $1.2 bln 10-yr Aaa/AAA/NA BARC/GS/MS 7/16 IADB $300 mln 2-yr frn Aaa/AAA/NA DB/GS *Japan Tobacco $500 mln 5-yr Aa3/AA-/NA BAML/CITI/MIZ/MS/BNP 7/16 Kroger Co $600 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB BAML/UBS/WF/CITI/RBS Kroger Co $400 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB BAML/UBS/WF/CITI/RBS *Myriad Int'l $250 mln 7-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA BARD/CITI/JPM 7/16 *NY Life $600 mln 3-yr Aaa/AA+/AAA CS/BAML/JPM 7/16 RBC $1.75 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA RBC/CS/MS 7/16 Wells Fargo $1.5 bln perpetual Baa3/BBB+/NA WF/BAML/CITI/GS/JPM/ 7/15 MS/UBS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 7/15/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 7/15/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Ally Financial $375 mln 3-yr frn B1/B+/BB- BARC/CITI/GS/MS 7/15 Ally Financial $1 bln 3-yr B1/B+/BB- BARC/CITI/GS/MS 7/15 *Alliance Int'l $790 mln 3-yr NA/NA/NA DB 7/17 *Carolina Beverag $120 mln 5-yr Caa2/NA/NA IMPERIAL CAP *Chassix Inc $350 mln 5-yr B3/B/NA BAML/BMO/PNC/RBC 7/17 *Gibson Brands $200 mln 5-yr NA/NA/NA JEFF/WF *MagnaChip Semi $225 mln 8-yr NA/BB-/NA BARC/MS 7/15 Nationstar Mortg $250 mln 5yr NA/NA/NA CS/BAML/BARC/WF/JPM 7/17 *Nova Chemicals $500 mln 10-yr Ba2/BB+/NA BARC/HSBC/RBC/SC/TC 7/16 *RKI Exploration $350 mln 8-yr B3/B-/NA CITI/JPM/UBS 7/15 TitleMax $525 ml 5-yr B3/B+/NA JEFF/MS 7/17 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Allegheny Tech $500 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA BAML/JPM 7/9 *American Honda $TBA 1-yr frn A1/A+/NA BNP/BARC/WF BNG $600 mln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA CITI/TD 7/10 Bank of Montreal $1 bln 3-yr Aa3/A+/AA- BAMLL/BMO/MS/WF Bank of Montreal $1 bln 3-yr frn Aa3/A+/AA- BAMLL/BMO/MS/WF Bk of Nova Scotia $1 bln 3-yr frn Aa2/A+/AA- BAML/BARC/CITI/JPM/SC 7/10 Bk of Nova Scotia $1 bln 3-yr Aa2/A+/AA- BAML/BARC/CITI/JPM/SC 7/10 Duke Energy Ind $150 mln 3-yr frn A2/A/A SC/CITI/JPM/WF 7/8 Duke Energy Ind $350 mln 8-yr A2/A/A SC/CITI/JPM/WF 7/8 GE Capital Corp $900 mln 2-yr frn A1/AA+/NA BLAY/CASTL/LEBEN/MISCH/ 7/9 RAM/WILL/CITI GE Capital Corp $1.35 bln 3-yr frn A1/AA+/NA BAML/BARC/CITI 7/9 GE Capital Corp $1.25 bln 3-yr A1/AA+/NA BAML/BARC/CITI 7/9 IBRD $1.0 bln 4-yr Aaa/AAA/NA BARC/CITI/TD 7/9 LYB Int'l Finance $750 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB-/NA MS/JPM 7/11 LYB Int'l Finance $750 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB-/NA MS/JPM 7/11 *MetropolitanLife $300 mln 3-yr Aa3/AA-/AA- HSBC/DB 7/11 Mitsubishi Corp $500 mln 5-yr A1/A+/NA CITI/JPM/MS 7/10 *Myriad Int'l $750 mln 7-yr Baa3/NA/BBB- BARC/CITI 7/11 Oracle Corp $500 mln 5.5-yr frn A/A+/NA HSBC/BAML/CS 7/9 Oracle Corp $1.5 bln 5.5-yr A/A+/NA HSBC/BAML/CS 7/9 Oracle Corp $1.0 bln 10-yr A/A+/NA HSBC/BAML/CS 7/9 PEFCO $500 mln 5-yr Aaa/AA+/NA BNP/HSBC 7/9 *PEMEX $1 bln 5-yr Baa1/BBB/BBB+ BARC/MS/SANT 7/11 *PEMEX $500 mln 5-yr frn Baa1/BBB/BBB+ BARC/MS/SANT 7/11 *PEMEX $1 bln 10.5-yr Baa1/BBB/BBB+ BARC/MS/SANT 7/11 *PEMEX $500 mln 28-yr Baa1/BBB/BBB+ BARC/MS/SANT 7/11 PPL Electric $350 mln 30-yr A3/A-/NA BARC/CA/MIZ/SC 7/8 Realty Income $750 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ BAML/CITI/RBC/USB/WF 7/9 Southern Power $300 mln 30-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ GS/MIZ/RBS 7/10 Sumitomo Mitsui $500 mln 3-yr Aa2/A+/NA GS/CITI/BARD/BAML 7/11 Sumitomo Mitsui $300 mln 3-yr frn Aa2/A+/NA GS/CITI/BARD/BAML 7/11 Sumitomo Mitsui $500 mln 5-yr Aa2/A+/NA GS/CITI/BARD/BAML 7/11 Sumitomo Mitsui $700 mln 10-yr Aa2/A+/NA GS/CITI/BARD/BAML 7/11 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Best Buy $500 mln 5-yr Baa2/BB/BB- BARC/CITI/JPM/RBS 7/11 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED American Equity $400 mln 8-yr NA/BB+/BB JPM 7/12 Russian Stnd Bank $200 mln 10.5-yr Ba3/B+/B+ GS/HSBC 7/9 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED *Petrofac Ltd $TBA 5-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM 6/3 *Petrofac Ltd $TBA 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM 6/3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays 