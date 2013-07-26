July 26 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 7/22/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Amer Express Crdt $1.2 bln 3-yr frn A2/A-/A+ BARC/CITI/DB/WFS 7/24 Amer Express Crdt $1.0 bln 3-yr A2/A-/A+ BARC/CITI/DB/WFS 7/24 Amer Express Crdt $800 mln 5-yr A2/A-/A+ BARC/CITI/DB/WFS 7/24 Bank of NY Mellon $500 mln 5-yr frn Aa3/A+/AA- MS/BK/DB/JPM 7/25 Bank of NY Mellon $600 mln 5-yr Aa3/A+/AA- MS/BK/DB/JPM 7/25 Charles Schwab $275 mln 5-yr A2/A/A CS/JPM 7/22 *Daimler Finance $750 mln 3-yr frn A3/A-/A- BNPP/CITI/DB/HSBC/MUS 7/24 *Daimler Finance $750 mln 3-yr A3/A-/A- BNPP/CITI/DB/HSBC/MUS 7/24 *Daimler Finance $250 mln 5-yr frn A3/A-/A- BNPP/CITI/DB/HSBC/MUS 7/24 *Daimler Finance $1.25 bln 5-yr A3/A-/A- BNPP/CITI/DB/HSBC/MUS 7/24 EBRD $1 bln 5.25-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA CITI/DB/HSBC/TD 7/25 IFC $500 mln 3-yr frn Aaa/AAA/NA CS/DB/MS/NOMURA 7/23 *ING USA $400 mln 30-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA CS/DB/GS/CITI/RBS 7/23 Japan Bnk Intl $2.5 bln 5-yr Aa3/AA-/NA BARC/DAIWA/DB/GS 7/23 Japan Bnk Intl $10 bln 10-yr Aa3/AA-/NA BARC/DAIWA/DB/GS 7/23 John Deere Capitl $500 mln 2-yr frn A2/A/NA DB/MUS 7/23 KommuneKredit $1 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/NA BNP/BAML/DB/HSBC 7/23 Korea Gas Corp $500 mln 5-yr A1/A+/AA- BAML/CS/DB/GS/HSBC 7/22 *MassMutual GF II $600 mln 5-yr Aa2/AA+/AA+ MS 7/26 Nucor $500 mln 10-yr Baa1/A/NA BAML/CITI/JPM 7/24 Nucor $500 mln 30-yr Baa1/A/NA BAML/CITI/JPM 7/24 *Odebrecht $1.7 bln 9-yr Baa3/BBB/BBB BB SECS/BNPP/SANTANDER 7/25 PepsiCo Inc $850 mln 2-yr frn A1/A-/A BAML/GS/MS 7/25 PepsiCo Inc $850 mln 5.5-yr A1/A-/A BAML/GS/MS 7/25 PNC Bank $750 mln 10-yr A3/A-/A GS/JPM/MS/PNC 7/22 RBC $TBA 5-yr Aa3/AA-/NA RBC/GS 7/24 *Ruwais Power Co $825 mln 23-yr A3/A-/NA CITI/BNP/HSBC/MUS/NBAD/SCHART 7/24 *Transelec S.A. $300 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB-/NA JPM/SCOTIA 7/23 Travelers Cos $500 mln 30-yr A2/A/NA MS/BAML 7/25 Wells Fargo Bank $2.0 bln 2-yr frn Aa3/AA-/AA- WFS 7/22 Wells Fargo Bank $500 mln 2-yr Aa3/AA-/AA- WFS 7/22 Wells Fargo & Co $800 mln 3-yr frn A2/A+/AA- WFS 7/22 Wells Fargo & Co $1.7 bln 3-yr A2/A+/AA- WFS 7/22 Westpac Banking $650 mln 5-yr frn Aa2/AA-/NA JPM/MS 7/24 Westpac Banking $750 mln 5-yr Aa2/AA-/NA JPM/MS 7/24 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 7/22/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED AngloGold Ashanti $1.25 bln 7-yr Baa3/BB+/NA CITI/DB/GS 7/25 CIT Group $750 mln 10-yr Ba3/BB-/NA BARC/CS/JPM/MS 7/25 JPMorgan Chase $1.5 bln perpetual Ba1/BBB/BBB- JPM 7/22 Midcontinent $250 mln 8-yr B3/B-/NA STRH/RBC/WF/BAML 7/24 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 7/22/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Alliance One $735 mln 8-yr Caa1/B-/NA DB/CS/ICBC/ING/NATIXIS/RBC 7/26 *Brightstar Corp $250 mln 5-yr B1/B+/NA JPM/GS/JEFF 7/26 *Gannett Co $600 mln 7-yr Ba1/BB/NA JPM/CITI/BARC/BTMU/STRH USB/PNC/FTIB 7/24 *Gardner Denver $575 mln 8-yr Caa1/B-/NA DB/CITI 7/22 *Gibson Brands $225 mln 5-yr B2/B/NA JEFFERIES/WFS 7/24 *KeHe Distributrs $200 mln 8-yr NA/NA/NA BMO/JPM *Kodiak Oil/Gas $400 mln 8.5-yr NA/NA/NA CS/BMO/KEY/RBS/SC/WF 7/23 *LSB Industries $400 mln 8-yr Ba3/B+/NA WFS/BAML/JPM *Michaels FinCo $800 mln 5-yr Caa1/CCC+/NA JPM/GS/DB/WFS/BARC/MS BAML/CS 7/24 *MPH Intermediate $750 mln 5-yr Caa2/CCC+/NA BARC/BAML/GS 7/22 *Parker Drilling $225 mln 7-yr B1/B+/NA GS/WF/BAML/RBS 7/25 *Woodside Homes $220 mln 8.5-yr NA/NA/NA CS/MOELIS/CITI/WF 7/25 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Bank of America $2 bln 10-yr Baa2/A-/A BAML 7/19 *Bk Nederlandse G $400 mln 3-yr frn Aaa/AAA/AAA CITI/TD 7/18 CIBC $750 mln 3-yr frn Aa3/A+/AA- BARC/CITI/CIBC/WF 7/15 CIBC $750 mln 3-yr Aa3/A+/AA- BARC/CITI/CIBC/WF 7/15 Citigroup $1.5 bln 3-yr Baa2/A-/NA CITI 7/18 Citigroup $1 bln 3-yr frn Baa2/A-/NA CITI 7/18 ERAC USA $500 mln 5.25-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA RBS/JPM/GS 7/18 Exp Dev Bk Canada $500 mln 2-yr Aaa/AAA/NA DB/GS/TD Farm Credit Bk TX $300 mln perpetual Baa1/BBB/NA BARC/BAML 7/16 Goldman Sachs $2.5 bln 5-yr A3/A-/A- GS 7/16 Howard Hughes Med $1.2 bln 10-yr Aaa/AAA/NA BARC/GS/MS 7/16 IADB $300 mln 2-yr frn Aaa/AAA/NA DB/GS 7/18 *Japan Tobacco $500 mln 5-yr Aa3/AA-/NA BAML/CITI/MIZ/MS/BNP 7/16 Kroger Co $600 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB BAML/UBS/WF/CITI/RBS 7/18 Kroger Co $400 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB BAML/UBS/WF/CITI/RBS 7/18 MuniFin $150 mln 2-yr Aaa/AAA/NR CITI/DB 7/18 *Myriad Int'l $250 mln 7-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA BARC/CITI/JPM 7/16 Natl Australia Bk $1.35 bln 3-yr frn Aa2/AA-/NA BAML/CITI/MS/NAB 7/18 Natl Australia Bk $500 mln 3-yr Aa2/AA-/NA BAML/CITI/MS/NAB 7/18 Natl Australia Bk $750 mln 5-yr Aa2/AA-/NA BAML/CITI/MS/NAB 7/18 *NY Life $600 mln 3-yr Aaa/AA+/AAA CS/BAML/JPM 7/16 RBC $1.75 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA RBC/CS/MS 7/16 *RSHB Capital $800 mln 5-yr Baa3/NR/BBB JPM/RBS/VTB 7/18 Wells Fargo $1.5 bln perpetual Baa3/BBB+/NA WF/BAML/CITI/GS/JPM/ 7/15 MS/UBS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Ally Financial $375 mln 3-yr frn B1/B+/BB- BARC/CITI/GS/MS 7/15 Ally Financial $1 bln 3-yr B1/B+/BB- BARC/CITI/GS/MS 7/15 *Alliance Int'l $790 mln 3-yr NA/NA/NA DB 7/17 *Carolina Beverag $120 mln 5-yr Caa2/NA/NA IMPERIAL CAP *Chassix Inc $350 mln 5-yr B3/B/NA BAML/BMO/PNC/RBC 7/17 *Chemtura Corp $450 mln 8-yr B1/BB-/NA CITI/BAML/WF/BARC/GS 7/18 *Harbinger Group $225 mln 6-yr B3/B/NA CS 7/18 *MagnaChip Semi $225 mln 8-yr NA/BB-/NA BARC/MS 7/15 *MedImpact Hldgs $160 mln 4.5-yr Caa2/B-/NA CS 7/19 Nationstar Mortg $250 mln 5yr NA/NA/NA CS/BAML/BARC/WF/JPM 7/17 *Nova Chemicals $500 mln 10-yr Ba2/BB+/NA BARC/HSBC/RBC/SC/TC 7/16 *RKI Exploration $350 mln 8-yr B3/B-/NA CITI/JPM/UBS 7/15 *Smithfield Foods $500 mln 5-yr B2/BB-/NA MS 7/19 *Smithfield Foods $400 mln 8-yr B2/BB-/NA MS 7/19 TitleMax $525 ml 5-yr B3/B+/NA JEFF/MS 7/17 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED *Petrofac Ltd $TBA 5-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM 6/3 *Petrofac Ltd $TBA 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM 6/3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. 