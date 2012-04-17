BRIEF-Fitch says 'bad bank' may push India loan clean-up
* Fitch: Bad bank may push India loan clean-up; leaves capital gap
April 17 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 4/16/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICE Autozone $500 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA JPM/USB/WFS Int'l Lease Fin. $2.0 bln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/NA DB/JPM/NOM KFW $4.0 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/NA BARC/MS/UBS 4/17 Lowe's Cos $500 mln 5-yr A3/A-/NA GS/UBS/WFS 4/16 Lowe's Cos $750 mln 10-yr A3/A-/NA GS/UBS/WFS 4/16 Lowe's Cos $750 mln 30-yr A3/A-/NA GS/UBS/WFS 4/16 US Bancorp $1.085 bln perpetual A3/BBB+/BBB GS/MS/USB 4/17 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 4/16/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 4/16/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Idaho Power $75 mln 10-yr A2/A-/NA BAML/JPM/WFS 4/10 Idaho Power $75 mln 30-yr A2/A-/NA BAML/JPM/WFS 4/10 Kroger $500 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB CITI/GS/RBS 4/10 Kroger $350 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB CITI/GS/RBS 4/10 Mack-Cali Realty $300 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB CITI/BAML/JPM 4/10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Constellation $600 mln 10-yr Ba1/BB+/NA BAML/JPM/RABO/BARC 4/10 Union 12 Leasing $143.2 12-yr NA/NA/NA CITI 4/9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS:
HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-205-7543 212-205-7543 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-2031 212-761-2000 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-1088
