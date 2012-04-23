April 23 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources:

*Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 4/23/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 4/23/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 4/23/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Autozone $500 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA JPM/USB/WFS 4/17 *Hana Bank $500 mln 5.5-yr A1/A/NA BNP/CITI/ING/RBS/UBS 4/18 *Inversiones CMPC $500 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB+/BBB+ BAML/HSBC/JPM/MUS 4/18 KFW $4.0 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/NA BARC/MS/UBS 4/17 Lowe's Cos $500 mln 5-yr A3/A-/NA GS/UBS/WFS 4/16 Lowe's Cos $750 mln 10-yr A3/A-/NA GS/UBS/WFS 4/16 Lowe's Cos $750 mln 30-yr A3/A-/NA GS/UBS/WFS 4/16 Omnicom Group $750 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA CITI/BAML/JPM 4/18 *Talent Yield Inv $800 mln 10-yr Baa1/A-/NA BAML/HSBC/MS/DBS/ICBC/SC 4/18 US Bancorp $1.085 bln perpet A3/BBB+/BBB GS/MS/USB 4/17

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Chaparral Engy $400 mln 10-yr Caa1/B-/NA CS/CA/JPM/RBS 4/18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS:

HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-205-7543 212-205-7543 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-2031 212-761-2000 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-1088