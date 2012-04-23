BRIEF-QVT Financial reports 5.08 pct passive stake in Agenus
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage:
April 23 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources:
*Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 4/23/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 4/23/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 4/23/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Autozone $500 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA JPM/USB/WFS 4/17 *Hana Bank $500 mln 5.5-yr A1/A/NA BNP/CITI/ING/RBS/UBS 4/18 *Inversiones CMPC $500 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB+/BBB+ BAML/HSBC/JPM/MUS 4/18 KFW $4.0 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/NA BARC/MS/UBS 4/17 Lowe's Cos $500 mln 5-yr A3/A-/NA GS/UBS/WFS 4/16 Lowe's Cos $750 mln 10-yr A3/A-/NA GS/UBS/WFS 4/16 Lowe's Cos $750 mln 30-yr A3/A-/NA GS/UBS/WFS 4/16 Omnicom Group $750 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA CITI/BAML/JPM 4/18 *Talent Yield Inv $800 mln 10-yr Baa1/A-/NA BAML/HSBC/MS/DBS/ICBC/SC 4/18 US Bancorp $1.085 bln perpet A3/BBB+/BBB GS/MS/USB 4/17
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Chaparral Engy $400 mln 10-yr Caa1/B-/NA CS/CA/JPM/RBS 4/18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS:
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers.
* TPG Specialty Lending - in connection with previously announced private offering, issued additional $15 million amount of 4.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text - http://bit.ly/2jMfCFj Further company coverage: