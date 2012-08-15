Aug 15 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 8/13/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Amer Express Crdt $750 mln 3-yr A2/A-/A+ BARC/CITI/DB 8/14 Ameren Illinois $400 mln 10-yr A3/BBB/BBB+ DB/JPM/UBS Appalachian Power $250 mln 1-yr frn Baa2/BBB/BBB CITI/SUNTR 8/13 Baltimore G&E $250 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BAML/GS/MS 8/14 *Blackstone Hldg $400 mln10.5-yr NR/A/NA BAML/CITI/MS 8/14 *Blackstone Hldg $250 mln 30-yr NR/A/NA BAML/CITI/MS 8/14 Cenovus Energy $500 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB+/NA BARC/DB/RBS 8/14 Cenovus Energy $750 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB+/NA BARC/DB/RBS 8/14 Duke Energy $700 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB/BB+ BAML/BNP/CITI/CS 8/13 Duke Energy $500 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BB+ BAML/BNP/CITI/CS 8/13 ICICI Bank $750 mln 5.5-yr Baa2/BBB-/NA BAML/CITI/HSBC/JPM/SC 8/14 JPMorgan $2.5 bln 5-yr A2/A/A+ JPM 8/13 *Liberty Mutual $250 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB-/NA CITI/JPM 8/14 *Liberty Mutual $250 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB-/NA CITI/JPM 8/14 Mississippi Pwr $200 mln 30-yr A3/A/A BARC/JPM/MIZ 8/13 Moody's Corp $500 mln 10-yr NR/BBB+/NA BAML/CITI/JPM Pacific G&E $350 mln 10-yr A3/BBB/NA BARC/DB/MS/RBS 8/13 Pacific G&E $400 mln 30-yr A3/BBB/NA BARC/DB/MS/RBS 8/13 Philip Morris Int $750 mln 5-yr A3/A/NA CS/DB/RBS 8/14 Philip Morris Int $750 mln 10-yr A3/A/NA CS/DB/RBS 8/14 Philip Morris Int $750 mln 30-yr A3/A/NA CS/DB/RBS 8/14 Protective Life $100 mln 30-yr Baa3/BBB/NA BAML/BARC/WFS Ryder Systems $350 mln 5.5-yr Baa1/BBB/NA BARC/JPM/RBS Shell Int'l $1.0 bln 3-yr Aa1/AA/NA GS/MS 8/14 Shell Int'l $1.0 bln 10-yr Aa1/AA/NA GS/MS 8/14 Shell Int'l $500 mln 30-yr Aa1/AA/NA GS/MS 8/14 State Street Corp $500 mln perpetual Baa1/BBB+/NA BAML/GS/MNS/UBS/WFS 8/14 Thermo Fisher $500 mln 5.5-yr Baa1/A-/NA GS/JPM/RBS Thermo Fisher $800 mln10.5-yr Baa1/A-/NA GS/JPM/RBS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 8/13/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 8/13/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Capital One Fin $875 mln perpetual Ba1/BB+/BB BAML/JPM/MS/UBS/WFS 8/13 Caesers Op.Escrow $750 mln 8-yr B2/B/NA CITI/BAML/CS/DB/GS/JPM/MS DaVita $1.25 bln 10-yr B2/B JPM/BARC/BAMNL/CS/GS/ MS/STRH/WFS 8/14 *GM Financial $1.0 bln 5-yr Ba3/BB-/BB DB/CITI/CS 8/13 Live Nation Ent. $225 mln 8-yr B3/B/NA JPM/BAML/DB/GS/MS/WFS Mediacom Broad. $300 mln 10.6-yr B3/B-/NA JPM/BAML/WFS/DB/STRH/ RBC/CITI 8/14 *Scientific Games $250 mln 8-yr B1/BB-/NA BAML/CS/JPM/RBS/UBS/DB GS/JEFF Taylor Morrision $100 mln 7-yr B2/BB-/NA CS/DB/HSBC Univision Comm. $500 mln 10-yr B2/B/NA DB/BAML/BARC/CS/MS/WFS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Altria Group $1.9 bln 10-yr Baa1/BBB/BBB+ CITI/JPM/DB 8/6 Altria Group $900 mln 30-yr Baa1/BBB/BBB+ CITI/JPM/DB 8/6 Baxter Int'l $700 mln 10-yr A3/A+/A DB/GS/RBS/UBS 8/8 Baxter Int'l $300 mln 30-yr A3/A+/A DB/GS/RBS/UBS 8/8 BB&T $750 mln 5-yr A2/A-/A+ BBT/DB/UBS 8/7 BRE Properties $250 mln 10.5-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB JPM/RBS/WFS 8/6 Celgene Corp $500 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB+/NA BAML/JPM/MS 8/6 Celgene Corp $1 bln 10-yr Baa2/BBB+/NA BAML/JPM/MS 8/6 CenterPoint $300 mln 10-yr A3/A-/A BARC/DB/RBS/UBS 8/7 CenterPoint $500 mln 30-yr A3/A-/A JPM/RBS/RBS/WFS 8/7 Ecolab Inc $500 mln 3-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BAML/CS 8/6 Enterprise PO LLC $650 mln 3-yr Baa3/BBB/BBB BARC/CITI/SUN 8/6 Enterprise PO LLC $1.1 bln 30-yr Baa3/BBB/BBB BARC/CITI/SUN 8/6 *Essex Portfolio $300 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB CITI/JPM/WFS 8/8 Georgia Power $400 mln 3-yr A3/A/A+ BAML/GS 8/7 Hospitality Props $500 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB-/NA BAML/CITI/RBC/WFS 8/9 Ingram Mircro $300 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- MS/RBS 8/7 Kinder Morgan $625 mln 10.5-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB CITI/RBS/WFS 8/8 Kinder Morgan $625 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB CITI/RBS/WFS 8/8 Leggett & Platt $300 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA JPM 8/7 MetLife $750 mln 30-yr A3/A-/NA BARC/CITI/UBS 8/8 Natl Retail Props $325 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB BAML/CITI/WFS 8/7 N. States Power $300 mln 10-yr A1/A/A+ JPM/UBS/WFS 8/6 N. States Power $500 mln 30-yr A1/A/A+ JPM/UBS/WFS 8/6 Omnicom Group $250 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA CITI/JPM 8/6 PACCAR Financial $300 mln 3-yr A1/A+/NA JPM/MITSU 8/9 PepsiCo $900 mln 3-yr Aa3/A-/A CITI/MS/RBS 8/8 PepsiCo $1 bln 5-yr Aa3/A-/A CITI/MS/RBS 8/8 PepsiCo $600 mln 30-yr Aa3/A-/A CITI/MS/RBS 8/8 Procter & Gamble $1 bln 2-yr Aa3/AA-/NA DB/HSBC/MS 8/9 Prudential Fin $TBA 30-yr Baa3/BBB+/NA BAML/CITI/GS/HSBS/UBS 8/6 Susquehana Banc $150 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA JPM 8/8 TVA $1 bln 10-yr Aaa/AA+/AAA BAML/MS/RBS 8/6 Time Warner Cable $1.25 bln 30-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB BNP/CITI/MS 8/8 UBS AG Stamford $2 bln 20-yr NA/BBB-/BBB- UBS/BAML/CITI/GS/JPM/ MS/RBS/WFS 8/10 Wells Fargo $250 mln perpetual Baa3/BBB+/BBB WFS 8/9 Westpac Banking $1.25 bln 5-yr Aa2/AA-/NA DB/JPM 8/6 Williams Partners $750 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB- RBS/UBS/WFS 8/9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *AMD $500 mln 10-yr Ba2/BB-/NA JPM/BAML 8/6 Ally Financial $500 mln 3-yr B1/B+/BB- CITI/JPM/MS/RBS 8/7 CCO Holdings $1.25 bln 10-yr B1/BB-/NA CITI/BAML/CS/JPM/UBS/ DB/BARC/MS 8/8 Community Health $1.6 bln 6-yr Ba3/BB+/NA CS/BAML/CITI/CA/GS/JPM/ MS/RBC/SUNT/WFS 8/8 Constellation Br $650 mln 10.5-yr Ba1/BB+/NA BAML/JPM/RABO/BARC/WFS 8/6 *Energy Future $250 mln 5-yr Caa3/B-/NA CITI/GS/CS/JPM/MS 8/9 *Energy Future $600 mln 10-yr Caa3/B-/NA CITI/GS/CS/JPM/MS 8/9 *EP Energy $350 mln 10-yr B2/B/NA CITI/DB/JPM/NOM/WFS 8/8 Frontier Comms $600 mln 10.5-yr Ba2/BB/NA CS/JPM 8/8 *H&E Equipment $530 mln 10-yr B3/A+/NA DB/CS/BAML 8/10 Iron Mountain $1 bln 22-yr B1/B+/NA MS/JPM/BAML/RBS/ SCOTIA/BARC 8/7 MarkWest Energy $750 mln 10.5-yr Ba3/BB/NA WFS/BAML 8/6 *Nuance Comms $700 mln 8-yr Ba3/BB-/NA BARC/MS 8/9 Olin Corp $200 mln 10-yr Ba1/BB-/NA BAML/CITI/WFS 8/9 PHH Corp $275 mln 7-yr Ba2/BB-/NA BAML/JPM/BARC/CITI/ RBC/RBS/WFS 8/9 *SandRidge Energy $825 mln 10.5-yr B2/B/NA BARC/CITI/DB/JPM/RBC 8/6 *SandRidge Energy $825 mln 9-yr B2/B/NA BARC/CITI/DB/JPM/RBC 8/6 *ServiceMaster $1 bln 8-yr B3/B-/NA JPM/CS/MS/BARC/DB/GS/ Sirius XM Radio $400 mln 10-yr B1/BB/NA JPM/BAML 8/8 SL Green Realty $200 mln perpetual Ba2/B+/BB- WFS/BAML/CITI/UBS 8/7 Sprint Nextel $1.5 bln 8-yr B3/B+/NA JPM/DB/BARC/BAML/CITI/GS 8/9 *WaveDivision $250 mln 8-yr Caa1/B-/NA DB/WFS/RBC/SUNT 8/9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. 