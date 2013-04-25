April 25 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED AFDB $500 mln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA DB/TD 4/25 BB&T $450 mln perpetual Baa2/BBB/BBB- BAML/BBT/DB/MS/UBS/WF 4/24 Citigroup $1.35 bln 5-yr Baa2/A-/A CITI 4/24 *Cox Commun. $1.0 bln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB+ JPM/WFS 4/24 *Cox Commun. $500 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB+ JPM/WFS 4/24 *Diageo Capital $750 mln 3-yr A3/A-/NA BAML/BARC/GS/JPM/UBS 4/24 *Diageo Capital $650 mln 5-yr A3/A-/NA BAML/BARC/GS/JPM/UBS 4/24 *Diageo Capital $1.35 bln 10-yr A3/A-/NA BAML/BARC/GS/JPM/UBS 4/24 *Diageo Capital $500 mln 30-yr A3/A-/NA BAML/BARC/GS/JPM/UBS 4/24 *Falabella $500 mln 10-yr BBB/NA/BBB CITI/HSBC/ITAU Goldman Sachs Grp $TBA 5-yr frn A3/A-/A- GS JP Morgan $2.0 bln 10-yr A3/A-/A JPM 4/24 *JSC Natl Co $TBA 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB BARC/BAML *JSC Natl Co $TBA 30-yr Baa4/BBB-/BBB BARC/BAML *KBN $500 mln 4-yr frn Aaa/AAA/NA JPM 4/25 *KC So. de Mexico $275 mln 7-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- BAML/JPM/MS 4/24 *KC So. de Mexico $450 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- BAML/JPM/MS 4/24 *KC Southern $450 mln 30-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- BAML/JPM/MS 4/24 KFW $1.0 bln 1.5-yr Aaa/AAA/NA CITI/MS 4/24 Microsoft $TBA 5-yr Aaa/AAA/NA BAML/RBS Microsoft $TBA 10-yr Aaa/AAA/NA BAML/RBS Microsoft $TBA 30-yr Aaa/AAA/NA BAML/RBS Morgan Stanley $300 mln 3-yr frn Baa1/A-/A MS 4/22 Morgan Stanley $150 mln 3-yr Baa1/A-/A MS 4/22 Morgan Stanley $700 mln 5-yr frn Baa1/A-/A MS 4/22 Morgan Stanley $2.5 bln 5-yr Baa1/A-/A MS 4/22 *Ned Waterchaps $200 mln 1.5-yr frn Aaa/AAA/NA DB/HSBC/NOM Nike Inc $500 mln 10-yr A1/A+/NA BAML/CITI/DB 4/23 Nike Inc $500 mln 30-yr A1/A+/NA BAML/CITI/DB 4/23 *NWB Bank $200 mln 1.5-yr Aaa/AAA/NA DB/HSBC/NOM 4/23 *QBE Insurance $600 mln 5-yr Baa1/A/A- BARC/MS 4/24 *Sinochem Global $TBA perpetual Baa3/-/BBB- CITI/UBS *Sparebank 1 $1.0 bln 5-yr Aaa/NR/AAA BNPP/BARC/CITI/JPM 4/24 Toronto-Dominion $1.5 bln 5-yr Aa1/AA-/AA- GS/JPM/TD/WFS 4/23 Toronto-Dominion $750 mln 5-yr frn Aa1/AA-/AA- GS/JPM/TD/WFS 4/23 *Transportador $850 mln 15-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB BAML/MS 4/23 *Uralkali Finance $650 mln 5-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- BAML/GS/SBERBANK/VB 4/23 W.R. Berkley $TBA 40-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- BAML/MS/WFS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 4/22/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Aspen Insurance $250 mln perpetual Ba1/BBB-/NA BARC/CITI/GS Regions Financial $TBA 5-yr Ba1/BBB-/BBB- GS/MS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 4/22/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Assoc Materials $100 mln 4.5-yr Caa1/B-/NA DB/UBS/STRH/WF 4/23 Citigroup $1.25 bln perpetual B1/BB/BB CITI 4/23 *CST Brands $550 mln 10-yr Ba3/BB-/NA CS/JPM/WFS/MUS/RBC/RBS CYS Investments $550 mln perpetual NR/NR/NR MS/BARC/CS/DB 4/23 *FESCO $500 mln 5-yr NA/BB-/B GS/ING/RBI 4/23 *FESCO $300 mln 7-yr NA/BB-/B GS/ING/RBI 4/23 *Hiland Partners $150 mln 3-yr B3/B-/NA BAML/WF/RBS 4/23 *Realogy Group $450 mln 3-yr Caa2/B-/NA JPM/GS/BARC/CITI/CS/CA 4/23 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Autozone $500 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB BARC/BAML/STRH 4/18 Bank/Nova Scotia $1.25 bln 5-yr Aa2/A+/AA- BARC/CITI/SC/BAML/JPM 4/18 BPCE $500 mln 3-yr frn A2/A/A+ CITI/BAML/BARC/NATIX 4/18 BPCE $250 mln 3-yr A2/A/A+ CITI/BAML/BARC/NATIX 4/18 Cobank $200 mln perpetual NR/A-/BBB BAML/MS 4/15 First Republic $175 mln perpetual Baa3/BBB/NA MS/BAML/BS/JPM/WF 4/16 Hartford Fin $300 mln 30-yr Baa3/BBB/BBB BAML/CS/JPM 4/15 IADB $1.0 bln 7-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA BAML/GS/HSBC 4/16 *KBN $300 mln 5-yr frn Aaa/AAA/NA CITI/GS/HSBC 4/17 *KOC Holdings $750 mln 7-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA BAML/BNP/CITI/DB 4/18 Kommuninvest $2.35 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/NA CITI/DB/JPM/NOM 4/16 *Lukoil $1.5 bln 5-yr Baa2/BBB/NA BNP/CITI 4/17 *Lukoil $1.5 bln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA BNP/CITI 4/17 JP Morgan Chase $250 mln 2-yr A2/A/NA JPM 4/18 JP Morgan Chase $1.25 bln 2-yr frn A2/A/NA JPM 4/18 National Rural $400 mln 30-yr A3/BBB+/NA JPM/RBC/RBS 4/18 *Odebrecht Fin $1.25 bln 5-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- BTG/CA/DB/SANT/SCOT 4/17 *Odebrecht Fin $1.25 bln 12-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- BTG/CA/DB/SANT/SCOT 4/17 *Sinopec $750 mln 3-yr Aa3/A+/NA BAML/CITI/CIC/DB/GS HSBC/JPM/MS/NOM 4/18 *Sinopec $1.0 bln 5-yr Aa3/A+/NA BAML/CITI/CIC/DB/GS HSBC/JPM/MS/NOM 4/18 *Sinopec $1.25 bln 10-yr Aa3/A+/NA BAML/CITI/CIC/DB/GS HSBC/JPM/MS/NOM 4/18 *Sinopec $500 mln 30-yr Aa3/A+/NA BAML/CITI/CIC/DB/GS HSBC/JPM/MS/NOM 4/18 Tele Emisiones $1.25 bln 5-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB+ BNP/GS/HSBC/JPM/MS/SG 4/17 Tele Emisiones $750 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB+ BNP/GS/HSBC/JPM/MS/SG 4/17 Wells Fargo $1.15 bln 5-yr frn A2/A+/AA- WFS 4/16 Wells Fargo $850 mln 5-yr A2/A+/AA- WFS 4/16 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Goldman Sachs $1.0 bln perpetual Ba2/BB+/BB+ GS 4/18 JP Morgan $1.5 bln perpetual Ba1/BBB/BBB- JPM 4/16 *Metalsa SA de CV $300 mln 10-yr NR/BB+/BBB- BAML/CITI/ 4/17 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Affinia Group $250 mln 8-yr Caa1/CCC+/NA JPM/BAML/BARC/DB 4/11 *Athlon Holdings $500 mln 8-yr NA/NA/NA BAML/WFS/CA/CS/RBC/UBS 4/12 *Hecla Mining $500 mln 8-yr B2/NA/NA BAML/SCOTIA 4/9 *JBS $275 mln 10-yr NA/BB/BB- DB/JP/SANTAND 4/8 *Memorial Prod. $300 mln 8-yr NA/NA/NA WFS/JPM/BARC/BAML/CITI/RBC 4/12 *Metalloinvest $1 bln 7-yr Ba2/BB-/BB- CS/DB/VTB/CA 4/11 MFA Financial $175 mln perpetual NR/NR/NR CS/DB/JPM/STERN 4/8 *NES Rentals Hldg $300 mln 5-yr Caa2/CCC+/NA DB/WFS 4/12 *New Cotai $380 mln 6-yr NR/NR/NA CS 4/12 Taylor Morrison $550 mln 8-yr B2/BB-/NA CITI/DB/GS/JPM/WF/HSBC 4/11 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED *DVB Bank $500 mln 5-yr NA/A+/A+ CITI/JPM/UBS 1/9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-205-7543 212-205-7543 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-2031 212-761-2000 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-1088