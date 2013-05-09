May 9 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 5/6/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Banco del Estado $200 mln 4-yr Aa2/AA-/A+ CITI/DB/HSBC/JPM 5/7 Berk Hathaway Fin $500 mln 5-yr Aa2/AA+/NA BAML/GS/WFS 5/8 Berk Hathaway Fin $500 mln 30-yr Aa2/AA+/NA BAML/GS/WFS 5/8 BP Capital $250 mln 5-yr frn A2/A/NA MIZ/BAML/CA/MUS/MS/SG 5/7 BP Capital $1.25 bln 5-yr A2/A/NA MIZ/BAML/CA/MUS/MS/SG 5/7 BP Capital $1.5 bln 10-yr A2/A/NA MIZ/BAML/CA/MUS/MS/SG 5/7 Citigroup $1.25 bln 10-yr Baa3/BBB+/BBB+ CITI 5/7 EIB $5.0 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA CITI/DB/GS 5/8 EBRD $250 mln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA DB/TD 5/7 *Empresas CMPC $500 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB/BBB+ DB/JPM 5/8 Federal Realty $275 mln 10-yr Baa1/A-/A- WFS/BAML 5/6 FEMSA $300 mln 10-yr NA/NA/NA BBVA/CITI/GS 5/7 FEMSA $700 mln 30-yr NA/NA/NA BBVA/CITI/GS 5/7 GECC $250 mln perpetual NA/NA/NA MS *Harvest Operatns $630 mln 5-yr A1/A+/A+ BAML/BARC/HSBC/RBS 5/7 *HSBC Bank Plc $1.2 bln 5-yr Aa3/AA-/AA- HSBC 5/8 *HSBC Bank Plc $750 mln 5-yr frn Aa3/AA-/AA- HSBC 5/8 Hyatt Hotels $350 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA GS/JPM/STRH 5/7 Inversiones CMPC $500 mln 10-yr NA/NA/NA DB/JPM 5/8 JP Morgan $2.0 bln 5-yr A2/A/A+ JPM 5/8 *Leaseplan Corp $750 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB+/A- RBS/CITI/HSBC/JPM 5/7 *Network Rail $1.75 bln 5-yr Aa1/AAA/AAA BAML/HSBC/MS/RBC 5/8 *Nordea Bank $625 mln 3-yr frn Aa3/AA-/AA- CITI/BAML/GS/JPM 5/7 *Nordea Bank $625 mln 3-yr Aa3/AA-/AA- CITI/BAML/GS/JPM 5/7 *Nordea Bank $1.25 bln 5-yr Aa3/AA-/AA- CITI/BAML/GS/JPM 5/7 Northeast Util. $300 mln 5-yr NA/NA/NA BAML/CITI/GS/JPM 5/8 Northeast Util. $450 mln 10-yr NA/NA/NA BAML/CITI/GS/JPM 5/8 Oklahoma G&E $250 mln 30-yr A2/A-/A+ RBS/MIZ/MUS 5/8 *Oncor Electric $100 mln 28-yr Baa3/A/BBB+ BARC/RBC 5/8 Paccar Financial $200 mln 2-yr frn NA/NA/NA CITI/MUS/RBC Paccar Financial $250 mln 2-yr NA/NA/NA CITI/MUS/RBC Perrigo Co $500 mln 10-yr NA/NA/NA BAML/MS/WFS *Piedmont Oper. $350 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA MS/JPM/USB 5/6 PNC Bank $120 mln 3-yr A2/A/A+ MS 5/7 PSE&G $500 mln 10-yr A1/A/A+ MIZ/BNP/MUS/SC 5/7 SC Johnson $400 mln 30-yr NA/A-/A- BAML/BARC/CITI 5/7 State Street $500 mln 5-yr A1/A+/A+ BAML/GS/MS 5/8 State Street $1.0 bln 10-yr A2/A/A BAML/GS/MS 5/8 Statoil ASA $500 mln 5-yr frn Aa2/AA-/NA DB/JPM/MS/RBS 5/8 Statoil ASA $750 mln 5-yr Aa2/AA-/NA DB/JPM/MS/RBS 5/8 Statoil ASA $900 mln 10-yr Aa2/AA-/NA DB/JPM/MS/RBS 5/8 Statoil ASA $850 mln 30-yr Aa2/AA-/NA DB/JPM/MS/RBS 5/8 Want Want China $600 mln 5-yr A3/A-/NA BAML/JPM Xcel Energy $450 mln 3-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ BAML/BARC/CITI 5/6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 5/6/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED BOE Intermediate $285 mln 4.5-yr Caa2/BBB+/NA BAML/GS/DB/JPM 5/8 Brinker Int'l $250 mln 5-yr Ba2/BBB-/BBB- BAML/JPM 5/8 Brinker Int'l $300 mln 10-yr Ba2/BBB-/BBB- BAML/JPM 5/8 *Brunswick Corp $150 mln 8-yr Ba3/BB/NA JPM/BAML 5/8 Ford Motor Credit $500 mln 3-yr frn Baa2/BB+/BBB- BNPP/CA/CS/GS 5/6 Ford Motor Credit $1.0 bln 3-yr Baa2/BB+/BBB- BNPP/CA/CS/GS 5/6 ICE-Instituto CRE $500 mln 30-yr Baa3/BB+/NA CITI/DB 5/8 MDC Holdings $TBA 30-yr Baa3/BB+/BBB- CITI *Seminole Hd Rock $350 mln 8-yr B2/BB-/NA BAML/CS 5/8 Toll Brothers $100 mln 10-yr B1/BB+/BBB- CITI/DB/RBS/STRH 5/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 5/6/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Ball Corp $600 mln 10.5-yr Ba1/BB+/NA DB/BAML/GS/BARC/WFS/RBS KEY/JPM Capstead Mtg Corp $150 mln perpetual NA/NA/NA MS 5/8 *Cash America $300 mln 5-yr NR/NR/NR JEFFERIES/JPM 5/8 *Claire's Stores $329 mln 7-yr NA/NA/NA GS/CS/JPM/RBC/APOLLO *GM Finance $1.0 bln 3-yr Ba3/BB-/BB DB/BARC/GS/RBC/RBS 5/7 *GM Finance $750 mln 5-yr Ba3/BB-/BB DB/BARC/GS/RBC/RBS 5/7 *GM Finance $750 mln 10-yr Ba3/BB-/BB DB/BARC/GS/RBC/RBS 5/7 *ION Geophysical $175 mln 5-yr BE/B+/NA CITI/WF/PARETO 5/8 *NXP Semiconductr $750 mln 5-yr B3/B/NA MS/BARC/CS/KKR 5/6 *PVR $400 mln 8-yr B2/B-/NA JPM/RBC/WF/BAML/CITI/ PNC/STRH 5/6 *Safway Grp Hldg $560 mln 5-yr B3/B/NA GS/WFS/MS/BARC/LAZ 5/7 *Seven Generatns $400 mln 7-yr B3/CCC/NA CS/RBS 5/7 *Sonic Automotive $300 mln 10-yr B3/B+/NA BAML/JPM/WFS 5/6 *Targa Resources $625 mln 10.5-yr NA/NA/NA WFS/BARC/DB/JPM/RBC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Altria Group $350 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB/BBB+ BARC/CS/HSBC/WF 4/29 Altria Group $650 mln 30-yr Baa1/BBB/BBB+ BARC/CS/HSBC/WF 4/29 Apple $1.0 bln 3-yr frn Aa1/AA+/NA DB/GS 4/30 Apple $1.5 bln 3-yr Aa1/AA+/NA DB/GS 4/30 Apple $2.0 bln 5-yr frn Aa1/AA+/NA DB/GS 4/30 Apple $4.0 bln 5-yr Aa1/AA+/NA DB/GS 4/30 Apple $5.5 bln 10-yr Aa1/AA+/NA DB/GS 4/30 Apple $3.0 bln 30-yr Aa1/AA+/NA DB/GS 4/30 *Barrick Gold $650 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB/NA MS/CITI/JPM/RBC 4/29 *Barrick Gold $1.5 bln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA MS/CITI/JPM/RBC 4/29 *Barrick NA $850 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB/NA MS/CITI/JPM/RBC 4/29 Boeing $150 mln 1.5-yr frn A2/A/A MS/BARC 4/30 Boeing $350 mln 5-yr A2/A/A CITI/MS 4/30 CNOOC Finance $750 mln 3-yr Aa3/AA-/NA BOC/BAML/CICC/CITI/CS/ GS/JPM/UBS 5/2 CNOOC Finance $750 mln 5-yr Aa3/AA-/NA BOC/BAML/CICC/CITI/CS/ GS/JPM/UBS 5/2 CNOOC Finance $2 bln 10-yr Aa3/AA-/NA BOC/BAML/CICC/CITI/CS/ GS/JPM/UBS 5/2 CNOOC Finance $500 mln 30-yr Aa3/AA-/NA BOC/BAML/CICC/CITI/CS/ GS/JPM/UBS 5/2 Colgate-Palmolive $400 mln 5-yr Aa3/AA-/AA- BAML/BNP/CITI 4/29 Colgate-Palmolive $400 mln 10-yr Aa3/AA-/AA- BAML/BNP/CITI 4/29 *Consorcio Transm $450 mln 10-yr Baa3/NA/BBB- CS/DB/BBVA/BCP 4/30 *Corp Office Prop $350 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- JPM/MS/CITI/MIZ 5/1 IBM $1 bln 3-yr Aa3/AA-/A+ RBS/BAML/BNP/WF 5/2 IBM $1.25 bln 7-yr Aa3/AA-/A+ RBS/BAML/BNP/WF 5/2 KE Export Leasing $155 mln 12-yr NA/NA/NA CITI/BAML 5/2 Loews Corp $500 mln 10-yr A2/A+/A+ BARC/JPM 5/2 Loews Corp $500 mln 30-yr A2/A+/A+ BARC/JPM 5/2 Mack-Cali $275 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB BAML/CITI/JPM 4/29 McDonald's Corp $500 mln 30-yr A2/A/A BAML/CITI/JPM/WFS 4/29 *Pearson Funding $500 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/DB/HSBC 5/1 PNC Financial $500 mln perpetual Baa3/BBB/BBB- CITI/JPM/PNC 5/2 Praxair Inc $475 mln 5.5-yr A2/A/NA RBS/CITI/CS 4/29 Praxair Inc $175 mln 30-yr A2/A/NA RBS/CITI/CS 4/29 RBC $1.15 bln 2-yr frn Aa3/AA/NA RBC 4/30 RBC $350 mln 2-yr Aa3/AA/NA RBC 4/30 Texas Instruments $500 mln 5-yr A1/A+/A+ MS/JPM 5/1 Texas Instruments $500 mln 10-yr A1/A+/A+ MS/JPM 5/1 TJX Companies $500 mln 10-yr A3/A/NA BARC/DB/UBS 4/29 Toronto-Dominion $3 bln 2-yr frn Aa1/AA-/AA- CS/TD 5/2 US Bancorp $500 mln perpetual Baa1/BBB+/BBB MS/BAML/UBS/USB/WF 4/29 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Aspen Insurance $250 mln perpetual Ba1/BBB-/NA BARC/CITI/GS 4/25 Regions Financial $750 mln 5-yr Ba1/BBB-/BBB- GS/MS 4/25 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Avianca Holdings $300 mln 7-yr NA/B+/BB- CITI/JPM 5/3 BBVA $1.25 bln perpetual NR/NR/BB- BBVA/BAML/GS/UBS 4/30 Constell. Brands $500 mln 8-yr Ba1/NA/NA BAMP/JPM/RABO/BARC/WFS 4/30 Constell. Brands $1.05 bln 10-yr Ba1/NA/NA BAMP/JPM/RABO/BARC/WFS 4/30 Landry's Inc $235 mln 7-yr Caa1/CCC+/NA JEFF/CITI/DB 5/1 New Look Group $250 mln 5-yr B1/B-/B GS/JPM/DB/HSBC/LLOYDS/RBS 5/3 *Sirius XM Radio $500 mln 7-yr B1/BB/NA JPM/BAML/MS/BARC/CITI/DB 5/2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED *DVB Bank $500 mln 5-yr NA/A+/A+ CITI/JPM/UBS 1/9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. 