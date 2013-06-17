June 17 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 6/17/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Chevron Corp $750 mln 3-yr Aa1/AA/NA BARC/JPM/MS/WFS Chevron Corp $2 bln 5-yr Aa1/AA/NA BARC/JPM/MS/WFS Chevron Corp $1 bln 7-yr Aa1/AA/NA BARC/JPM/MS/WFS Chevron Corp $2.5 bln 10-yr Aa1/AA/NA BARC/JPM/MS/WFS *Ingersoll-Rand $TBA 5.5-yr NA/NA/NA BAML/CITI/GS/JPM *Ingersoll-Rand $TBA 10-yr NA/NA/NA BAML/CITI/GS/JPM *Ingersoll-Rand $TBA 30-yr NA/NA/NA BAML/CITI/GS/JPM *Metlife $500 mln 5-yr Aa3/AA-/AA- BAML/MS/USB O'Reilly Auto $300 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB/NA BAML/WFS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 6/17/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 6/17/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Africian Dev Bank $200 mln 4-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA GS/STANCHART 6/13 Apollo Investment $135 mln 30-yr NR/BBB/BBB- MS/BAML/UBS 6/10 Baltimore Gas $300 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ BNP/JPM/SCOTIA 6/12 BB&T Corp $400 mln 5-yr frn A2/A-/A+ BBT/DB/GS 6/14 BB&T Corp $600 mln 5-yr A2/A-/A+ BBT/DB/GS 6/14 Duke Energy $500 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB+ GS/MIZ/RBC 6/10 Eaton Vance $325 mln 10-yr A3/A-/NA BAML/MS 6/14 *Liberty Mutual $600 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB-/NA BAML/WFS/CITI/JPM 6/13 PG&E $375 mln 10-yr A3/BBB/A- BAML/CITI/BNP/CASTLE 6/12 PG&E $375 mln 30-yr A3/BBB/A- BAML/CITI/BNP/CASTLE 6/12 Rio Tinto Finance $250 mln 2-yr frn A3/A-/NA MS/BNP/JPM 6/14 Rio Tinto Finance $500 mln 3-yr frn A3/A-/NA MS/BNP/JPM 6/14 Rio Tinto Finance $1.0 bln 3-yr A3/A-/NA MS/BNP/JPM 6/14 Rio Tinto Finance $1.25 bln 5-yr A3/A-/NA MS/BNP/JPM 6/14 S.Carolina Electc $400 mln 30-yr A2/A/A BAML/MS/UBS 6/10 Wisconsin Electrc $250 mln 5-yr A2/A-/A+ KEY/JPM/WFS 6/10 Zions Bancorp $250 mln 10-yr NR/BBB-/BBB- JPM/DB/GS 6/10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Royal Bank Scot. $1.0 bln 10-yr Ba2/BB+/BBB- RBS/CITI/DB/BAML/ING/RBC 6/3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Barry Callebaut $400 mln 10-yr Ba1/BB+/NA CS/BS/ING/JEFF/RBS/ RABO/UBS 6/13 EPR Properties $275 mln 10-yr Baa3/BB+/BBB- CITI/JPM/RBC 6/13 *Summit Midstrm $300 mln 8-yr B3/B/NA BAML/DB/RBC/RBS 6/12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED *Petrofac Ltd $TBA 5-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM 6/3 *Petrofac Ltd $TBA 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM 6/3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-205-7543 212-205-7543 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-2031 212-761-2000 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-1088