July 5 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 7/1/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED KfW $1.0 bln 2-yr frn Aaa/AAA/AAA BNP/DB/GS 7/2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 7/1/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Israel Elec Co $150 mln 5-yr Baa3/BB+/NA BARC/CITI 7/2 *Israel Elec Co $150 mln 10-yr Baa3/BB+/NA BARC/CITI 7/2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 7/1/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED British Airways-A $722 mln 11-yr Baa1/A/A CITI/HSBC/DB/MS 6/25 British Telecoms $600 mln 3-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB HSBC/BNP/CITI/DB/RBS 6/25 *DNA Alpha Ltd $168 mln 6.4-yr Baa3/NR/NA CITI/GS/MS 6/27 *DNA Alpha Ltd $462 mln 10-yr A3/NR/NA CITI/GS/MS 6/27 ITC Holdings $250 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA CS/DB/MS/WF 6/26 ITC Holdings $300 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB/NA CS/DB/MS/WF 6/26 *NWB $500 mln 1.25-yr Aaa/AAA/NA BAML/BARC/TD 6/25 TransCanada Pipel $500 mln 3-yr frn A3/A-/NA DB/HSBC 6/28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED British Airways-B $205 mln 7-yr Ba1/BBB/BBB- CITI/HSBC/DB/MS 6/25 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Creditcorp $165 mln 5-yr B3/B/NA JEFF 6/28 *Gibson Energy $500 mln 8-yr Ba3/BB/NA RBC/JPM 6/25 *Hercules Offshor $400 mln 8-yr B3/B/NA DB/UBS/CS/GS/PARETO 6/28 *Nord Anglia $165 mln 4-yr B3/B/NA GS/CS/HSBC 6/27 *PetroQuest $200 mln 4-yr Caa1/B/NA JPM/WF 6/28 *TransDigm $500 mln 8-yr Caa1/CCC+/NA UBS/CS/MS/CITI/BARC/RBC 6/25 *VPII/Valeant $1.6 bln 5-yr B1/B/NA GS/BAML/BARC/JPM/MS/RBC 6/27 *VPII/Valeant $1.625 bln 8-yr B1/B/NA GS/BAML/BARC/JPM/MS/RBC 6/27 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED Amer Equity Invt $250 mln 9-yr NA/NA/NA JPM withdrawn 6/21 *Petrofac Ltd $TBA 5-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM 6/3 *Petrofac Ltd $TBA 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM 6/3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-205-7543 212-205-7543 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-2031 212-761-2000 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-1088