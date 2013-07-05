FOREX-Dollar slips, euro rises after ECB's Draghi speaks
* Dollar hits three-week high vs yen (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to U.S. afternoon trading)
July 5 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 7/1/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED KfW $1.0 bln 2-yr frn Aaa/AAA/AAA BNP/DB/GS 7/2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 7/1/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Israel Elec Co $150 mln 5-yr Baa3/BB+/NA BARC/CITI 7/2 *Israel Elec Co $150 mln 10-yr Baa3/BB+/NA BARC/CITI 7/2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 7/1/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED British Airways-A $722 mln 11-yr Baa1/A/A CITI/HSBC/DB/MS 6/25 British Telecoms $600 mln 3-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB HSBC/BNP/CITI/DB/RBS 6/25 *DNA Alpha Ltd $168 mln 6.4-yr Baa3/NR/NA CITI/GS/MS 6/27 *DNA Alpha Ltd $462 mln 10-yr A3/NR/NA CITI/GS/MS 6/27 ITC Holdings $250 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA CS/DB/MS/WF 6/26 ITC Holdings $300 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB/NA CS/DB/MS/WF 6/26 *NWB $500 mln 1.25-yr Aaa/AAA/NA BAML/BARC/TD 6/25 TransCanada Pipel $500 mln 3-yr frn A3/A-/NA DB/HSBC 6/28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED British Airways-B $205 mln 7-yr Ba1/BBB/BBB- CITI/HSBC/DB/MS 6/25 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Creditcorp $165 mln 5-yr B3/B/NA JEFF 6/28 *Gibson Energy $500 mln 8-yr Ba3/BB/NA RBC/JPM 6/25 *Hercules Offshor $400 mln 8-yr B3/B/NA DB/UBS/CS/GS/PARETO 6/28 *Nord Anglia $165 mln 4-yr B3/B/NA GS/CS/HSBC 6/27 *PetroQuest $200 mln 4-yr Caa1/B/NA JPM/WF 6/28 *TransDigm $500 mln 8-yr Caa1/CCC+/NA UBS/CS/MS/CITI/BARC/RBC 6/25 *VPII/Valeant $1.6 bln 5-yr B1/B/NA GS/BAML/BARC/JPM/MS/RBC 6/27 *VPII/Valeant $1.625 bln 8-yr B1/B/NA GS/BAML/BARC/JPM/MS/RBC 6/27 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED Amer Equity Invt $250 mln 9-yr NA/NA/NA JPM withdrawn 6/21 *Petrofac Ltd $TBA 5-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM 6/3 *Petrofac Ltd $TBA 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM 6/3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-205-7543 212-205-7543 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-2031 212-761-2000 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-1088
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, March 9 One of two current members of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission raised questions on Thursday for companies like Snap Inc that offer shareholders unequal voting rights, saying the agency should "focus on how some innovations may prove detrimental to investors."
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target