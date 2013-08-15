Aug 15 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 8/12/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED BNP Paribas $1.25 bln 5-yr A2/A+/A+ BNP 8/13 Broadbridge Fin. $400 mln 7-yr Baa1/BBB/BBB JPM/MS/WFS 8/14 Burlington North. $800 mln 10-yr A3/BBB+/NA BAML/CITI/GS 8/13 Burlington North. $700 mln 30-yr A3/BBB+/NA BAML/CITI/GS 8/13 CA Inc $250 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB+/BBB+ BAML/MS 8/13 CA Inc $250 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB+/BBB+ BAML/MS 8/13 Cenovus Energy $450 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB+/NA BAML/BARC/JPM 8/12 Cenovus Energy $350 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB+/NA BAML/BARC/JPM 8/12 Commonwealth Ed $350 mln 30-yr A3/A-/BBB+ MUS/MS/UBS 8/12 Georgia Power $200 mln 3-yr frn A3/A/A+ BARC/STRH 8/12 Goodrich Petro. $120 mln prepetual NR/NR/NA JMS/JPM/MLV/STERN 8/14 Integrys Engy Grp $400 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA BAML/JPM/MS/WFS 8/12 *Jersey Cen Power $500 mln 10.5-yr Baa2/BBB-/BBB BNPP/BARC/BAML 8/14 JPMorgan & Co $750 mln 30-yr A3/A-/A JPM 8/14 Korea Finance $500 mln 5-yr A1/A/NA BAML/CITI/DB/KDB/UBS Lincoln National $350 mln 10-yr Baa1/A-/NA BAML/CS 8/13 McCormick & Co $250 mln 10-yr A2/A-/NA BAML/STRH/WFS 8/14 Paccar Financial $500 mln 3-yr A1/A+/NA BARC/RBS/USB/WFS 8/13 Prudential Fin. $350 mln 5-yr frn Baa1/A/NA CITI/CS/DB/GS/RBS 8/12 Prudential Fin. $350 mln 5-yr Baa1/A/NA CITI/CS/DB/GS/RBS 8/12 Prudential Fin. $350 mln 10-yr Baa1/A/NA CITI/CS/DB/GS/RBS 8/12 Sierra Pac Power $250 mln 10-yr A3/BBB+/BBB+ JPM/WFS 8/12 Southwestern PSC $100 mln 18-yr A3/A/A- DB/MUS 8/13 Viacom $500 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB+ BAML/CITI/JPM/RBS 8/12 Viacom $1.25 bln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB+ BAML/CITI/JPM/RBS 8/12 Viacom $1.25 bln 30-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB+ BAML/CITI/JPM/RBS 8/12 Virginia Electric $585 mln 30-yr A3/A-/A- BARC/BNPP/RBS/WFS 8/12 Westar Energy $250 mln 30-yr A3/A-/A- MUS/UBS/WFS 8/12 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 8/12/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED American Tower $750 mln 5.5-yr Baa3/BB+/BBB BAML/CITI/MIZ/MS/TD 8/14 American Tower $500 mln 10.5-yr Baa3/BB+/BBB BAML/CITI/MIZ/MS/TD 8/14 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 8/12/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Access Midstream $400 mln 7.75-yr Ba3/BB/NA BARC/BBVA/CITI/RBS/WF 8/14 *ACI Worldwide $300 mln 7-yr B2/BB-/NA WFS/BAML *DS Waters $300 mln 8-yr B3/B-/NA CS/BARC/JEFF/BMO 8/14 *Foresight Energy $500 mln 8-yr Caa1/CCC+/NA GS/CITI/BARC/DB/GS/JPM/UBS NuStar Logistics $300 mln 7.5-yr Ba1/BB+/BB JPM/MIZ/STRH 8/14 RR Donnelley $400 mln 8.5-yr Ba3/BB/NA BAML/CITI/JPM/USB 8/12 *T-Mobile USA $500 mln 5-yr Ba3/BB/NA DB 8/14 *Windstream Corp $500 mln 8-yr B1/B/NA GS/JPM/BNP/CITI/RBC/RBS 8/12 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED AIG $1.0 bln 7-yr Baa1/A-/NA CITI/HSBC/USB/WFS 8/6 *Alpek $300 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- HSBC/JPM 8/5 Berkshire Hath. $600 mln 3-yr A2/AA/NA BAML/GS/WFS 8/6 Berkshire Hath. $400 mln 5-yr A2/AA/NA BAML/GS/WFS 8/6 Boston Scientifc $450 mln 5-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- BAML/BARC/JPM 8/8 Boston Scientifc $600 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- BAML/BARC/JPM 8/8 *Coldelco $750 mln 10-yr A1/AA-/A+ BAML/HSBC/MUFJ 8/6 Consumers Energy $325 mln 10-yr A2/A-/A- STRH/CITI/RBC 8/5 Discover Bank $500 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB/BBB BARC/BAML/JPM 8/5 Genworth Holdings $400 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA BARC/GS/JPM 8/5 *Hyundai Cap Amer $500 mln 3-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BAML/CITI/CS/HSBC/JPM 8/6 *Hyundai Cap Amer $500 mln 5-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BAML/CITI/CS/HSBC/JPM 8/6 *Intl Transmiss. $285 mln 30-yr A3/A-/NA BARC/GS 8/7 Laclede Gas $100 mln 5-yr A2/A/A WFS 8/6 Laclede Gas $250 mln 10-yr A2/A/A WFS 8/6 Laclede Gas $100 mln 30-yr A2/A/A WFS 8/6 *Macquarie Bank $1.0 bln 3-yr A2/A/NA BAML/CITI/HSBC/MCQ 8/7 Moody's Corp $350 mln10.5-yr NR/BBB+/NA BAML/JPM 8/7 Norfolk Southern $500 mln 30-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BAML/JPM/MS 8/8 Plains All Amer. $700 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA BAML/JPM 8/8 Procter & Gamble $1.0 bln 10-yr Aa3/AA-/NA CITI/GS/JPM 8/8 Prologis LP $400 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB CITI/GS 8/8 Prologis LP $850 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB CITI/GS 8/8 *SABMiller $1.1 bln 5-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ CITI/JPM/MIZ/MS 8/6 Shell Intl Fin $1.5 bln 5-yr Aa1/AA/NA BARC/DB/MS 8/7 Shell Intl Fin $1.0 bln 10-yr Aa1/AA/NA BARC/DB/MS 8/7 Shell Intl Fin $1.0 bln 30-yr Aa1/AA/NA BARC/DB/MS 8/7 Total Capital $500 mln 3-yr Aa1/AA-/NA BAML/CITI/CS 8/5 Total Capital $500 mln 5-yr Aa1/AA-/NA BAML/CITI/CS 8/5 Total Capital $500 mln 10-yr Aa1/AA-/NA BAML/CITI/CS 8/5 Trinity Acquist. $250 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA JPM/LLOYDS/STRH/WFS 8/8 Trinity Acquist. $275 mln 30-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA JPM/LLOYDS/STRH/WFS 8/8 Wells Fargo & Co $1.5 bln 10-yr A3/A/A+ WFS 8/8 Western Gas Ptrns $250 mln 5-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- UBS/WFS 8/5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Banco Costa Rica $500 mln 5-yr Baa3/-/BB+ BARC/DB 8/5 Hospira $350 mln 7-yr Ba1/BBB-/NA GS/JPM/MS 8/7 Hospira $350 mln 10-yr Ba1/BBB-/NA GS/JPM/MS 8/7 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *ConvaTec Finance $900 mln 5.4-yr Caa1/B-/NA GS/JPM 8/6 *Denver Parent $250 mln 5-yr NA/NA/NA CITI/BAML Endeavor Energy $250 mln 8-yr B3/B+/NA CS/WFS/CA/MUS/USB/RBS 8/6 *Halcon Resources $400 mln 8.5-yr Caa1/CCC+/NA BMO/BARC/JPM/WFS 8/8 *MISA Investments $175 mln 5-yr NA/NA/NA WFS/CS/BAML 8/7 PHH Corp $350 mln 8-yr Ba2/BB-/NA JPM/RBS/BAML/BARC/CITI/ DB/RBC/WFS 8/6 *RCN Telecom $200 mln 7-yr NA/NA/NA CS/STRH 8/2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED *Petrofac Ltd $TBA 5-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM 6/3 *Petrofac Ltd $TBA 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM 6/3 