MOVES-Manuel Gonzalez Cid becomes chairman of BAWAG supervisory board
VIENNA, March 8 Manuel Gonzalez Cid has replaced Franklin "Fritz" Hobbs as BAWAG PSK's chairman of the supervisory board, the Austrian bank said on Wednesday.
Aug 23 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 8/26/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Int'l Finance Cp $3.5 bln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/NA DAIWA/DB/HSBC/TD 8/27 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 8/26/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 8/26/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Abbey National $1.0 bln 5-yr A2/A/A BAML/CITI/MS/SANT/WFS 8/20 DTE Electric Co $400 mln 10.5-yr A1/A/A BAML/BNPP/CITI/SC 8/20 Entergy Louisiana $325 mln 10-yr A3/A-/NA BNP/CITI/MIZ/MUS 8/19 IADB $2.0 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/NA BNP/DB/JPM 8/20 Korea Dev Bank $250 mln 3-yr Aa3/A/AA- HSBC 8/22 PNC Bank $750 mln 3-yr A2/A/A+ CITI/JPM/MS/PNC 8/20 *Pricoa Global $500 mln 2-yr A1/AA-/A+ BAML/MS/USB 8/20 Sandander Hld USA $500 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB BAML/JPM/SANT/USB 8/22 Southern Company $500 mln 5-yr Baa1/A-/A JPM/MS/USB/WFS 8/21 Western Union $250 mln 2-yr frn Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ JPM/WFS 8/19 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED American Tower $750 mln 5.5-yr Baa3/BB+/BBB BAML/CITI/MIZ/MS/TD 8/14 American Tower $500 mln 10.5-yr Baa3/BB+/BBB BAML/CITI/MIZ/MS/TD 8/14 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Access Midstream $400 mln 7.75-yr Ba3/BB/NA BARC/BBVA/CITI/RBS/WF 8/14 *ACI Worldwide $300 mln 7-yr B2/BB-/NA WFS/BAML 8/15 *DS Waters $300 mln 8-yr B3/B-/NA CS/BARC/JEFF/BMO 8/14 *Foresight Energy $500 mln 8-yr Caa1/CCC+/NA GS/CITI/BARC/DB/GS/JPM/UBS 8/16 NuStar Logistics $300 mln 7.5-yr Ba1/BB+/BB JPM/MIZ/STRH 8/14 RR Donnelley $400 mln 8.5-yr Ba3/BB/NA BAML/CITI/JPM/USB 8/12 *Shingle Springs $260 mln 8-yr B3/CCC+/NA BAML 8/15 *T-Mobile USA $500 mln 5-yr Ba3/BB/NA DB 8/14 *Windstream Corp $500 mln 8-yr B1/B/NA GS/JPM/BNP/CITI/RBC/RBS 8/12 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED Reinsurance Group $300 mln 40-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB- BAML/JPM/UBS 8/19 *Petrofac Ltd $TBA 5-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM 6/3 *Petrofac Ltd $TBA 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM 6/3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-205-7543 212-205-7543 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-2031 212-761-2000 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-1088
VIENNA, March 8 Manuel Gonzalez Cid has replaced Franklin "Fritz" Hobbs as BAWAG PSK's chairman of the supervisory board, the Austrian bank said on Wednesday.
(Adds details) By Silvio Cascione BRASILIA, March 8 Industrial output in Brazil rose on an annual basis in January for the first month in nearly three years, in a sign the economy could be finally stabilizing after two years of a severe recession. Production increased 1.4 percent from a year earlier, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. That topped expectations for a 1.1 percent gain in a Reuters poll of economists. Industrial output had been falling
March 8 Canadian stock futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited February's housing market data. March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. Data on housing starts for February will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET, followed by January building permits and labor productivity data for the fourth quarter, due at 8:30 a.m. ET Housing starts for last month are forecast to dip only slightly to 200,000 from 207,