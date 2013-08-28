Aug 28 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 8/26/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Euro Invest Bank $3.0 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA DB/HSBC/JPM 8/28 Int'l Fin Corp $3.5 bln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/NA DAIWA/DB/HSBC/TD 8/27 Kexim $300 mln 3-yr Aa3/A+/NA HSBC 8/28 *Kommunalbanken $200 mln 3-yr frn Aaa/AAA/NA CS/NOMURA/TD SEK $1.25 bln 2-yr Aa1/AA+/NR CS/GS/MS 8/28 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 8/26/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 8/26/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Abbey National $1.0 bln 5-yr A2/A/A BAML/CITI/MS/SANT/WFS 8/20 DTE Electric Co $400 mln 10.5-yr A1/A/A BAML/BNPP/CITI/SC 8/20 Entergy Louisiana $325 mln 10-yr A3/A-/NA BNP/CITI/MIZ/MUS 8/19 IADB $2.0 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/NA BNP/DB/JPM 8/20 Korea Dev Bank $250 mln 3-yr Aa3/A/AA- HSBC 8/22 PNC Bank $750 mln 3-yr A2/A/A+ CITI/JPM/MS/PNC 8/20 *Pricoa Global $500 mln 2-yr A1/AA-/A+ BAML/MS/USB 8/20 Sandander Hld USA $500 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB BAML/JPM/SANT/USB 8/22 Southern Company $500 mln 5-yr Baa1/A-/A JPM/MS/USB/WFS 8/21 Western Union $250 mln 2-yr frn Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ JPM/WFS 8/19 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED American Tower $750 mln 5.5-yr Baa3/BB+/BBB BAML/CITI/MIZ/MS/TD 8/14 American Tower $500 mln 10.5-yr Baa3/BB+/BBB BAML/CITI/MIZ/MS/TD 8/14 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Access Midstream $400 mln 7.75-yr Ba3/BB/NA BARC/BBVA/CITI/RBS/WF 8/14 *ACI Worldwide $300 mln 7-yr B2/BB-/NA WFS/BAML 8/15 *DS Waters $300 mln 8-yr B3/B-/NA CS/BARC/JEFF/BMO 8/14 *Foresight Energy $500 mln 8-yr Caa1/CCC+/NA GS/CITI/BARC/DB/GS/JPM/UBS 8/16 NuStar Logistics $300 mln 7.5-yr Ba1/BB+/BB JPM/MIZ/STRH 8/14 RR Donnelley $400 mln 8.5-yr Ba3/BB/NA BAML/CITI/JPM/USB 8/12 *Shingle Springs $260 mln 8-yr B3/CCC+/NA BAML 8/15 *T-Mobile USA $500 mln 5-yr Ba3/BB/NA DB 8/14 *Windstream Corp $500 mln 8-yr B1/B/NA GS/JPM/BNP/CITI/RBC/RBS 8/12 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED Reinsurance Group $300 mln 40-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB- BAML/JPM/UBS 8/19 *Petrofac Ltd $TBA 5-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM 6/3 *Petrofac Ltd $TBA 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM 6/3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-205-7543 212-205-7543 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-2031 212-761-2000 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-1088