UPDATE 2-Canada's TMX seeks part of Saudi Aramco listing
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)
Aug 30 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 8/15/2011 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Commonwealth Ed. $250 mln 5-yr Baa1/A-/BBB+ BNP/USB/WFS 8/30 Commonwealth Ed. $350 mln 10-yr Baa1/A-/BBB+ BNP/USB/WFS 8/30 *USAA Capital $250 mln 3-yr Aa1/AA+/NA CITI/DB/WFS 8/30 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 8/15/2011 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 8/15/2011 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS African Dev Bank $1.0 bln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA DB/GS/MS/UBS 8/24 Arizona PS $300 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB DB/JPM/UBS/WFC 8/22 Duke Energy $500 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB+/BBB BNY/CITI/GS/UBS 8/22 Eksportfinans $250 mln 2-yr frn Aa1/AA/NA DB/GS/HSBC 8/25 Illinois Tool Wks $350 mln 10-yr A1/A+/NA BAML/JPM 8/24 Illinois Tool Wks $650 mln 30-yr A1/A+/NA BAML/JPM 8/24 John Deere Cap $500 mln 5-yr A2/A/NA DB/JPM 8/23 *Network Rail $1.0 bln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA BAML/DB/HSBC 8/23 PepsiCo $500 mln 3-yr Aa3/A-/A+ BNP/DB/MS 8/22 PepsiCo $750 mln 10-yr Aa3/A-/A+ BNP/DB/MS 8/22 *Swedbank $1 bln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/NA BARC/BAML/CS/JPM 8/24 Waste Management $500 mln 5-yr Baa3/BBB/BBB CS/JPM 8/24 YUM! Brands $350 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB CITI/JPM/MS 8/22 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PREVIOUS CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED *Celulosa Argent $150 mln 7-yr B2/B/NA CITI/CS 7/18 *Cemex S.A.B. $650 mln 8-yr NR/B/B+ BAML/HSBC 6/23 CMS Energy $180 mln 10-yr Ba1/BB+/BB+ UBS/BNP/RBS/STRH/MITS 6/27 *First Amer Fin $250 mln 10-yr Baa3/NA/NA JPM/USB/WFS 5/27 *Integra Telecom $260 mln 5-yr CCC+/NA/NA 5/27 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS:
6848 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-7991 203-719-1088 USB US Bancorp 651-495-2603
OTTAWA, Feb 8 The Canadian government would be open to providing more aid to planemaker Bombardier Inc if it developed new aircraft and asked for help, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 8 Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe warned against moves to dilute the banking rules introduced after the global financial crisis, which have come under fresh scrutiny following the U.S. presidential election victory of Donald Trump.