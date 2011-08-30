Aug 30 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 8/15/2011 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Commonwealth Ed. $250 mln 5-yr Baa1/A-/BBB+ BNP/USB/WFS 8/30 Commonwealth Ed. $350 mln 10-yr Baa1/A-/BBB+ BNP/USB/WFS 8/30 *USAA Capital $250 mln 3-yr Aa1/AA+/NA CITI/DB/WFS 8/30 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 8/15/2011 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 8/15/2011 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS African Dev Bank $1.0 bln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA DB/GS/MS/UBS 8/24 Arizona PS $300 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB DB/JPM/UBS/WFC 8/22 Duke Energy $500 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB+/BBB BNY/CITI/GS/UBS 8/22 Eksportfinans $250 mln 2-yr frn Aa1/AA/NA DB/GS/HSBC 8/25 Illinois Tool Wks $350 mln 10-yr A1/A+/NA BAML/JPM 8/24 Illinois Tool Wks $650 mln 30-yr A1/A+/NA BAML/JPM 8/24 John Deere Cap $500 mln 5-yr A2/A/NA DB/JPM 8/23 *Network Rail $1.0 bln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA BAML/DB/HSBC 8/23 PepsiCo $500 mln 3-yr Aa3/A-/A+ BNP/DB/MS 8/22 PepsiCo $750 mln 10-yr Aa3/A-/A+ BNP/DB/MS 8/22 *Swedbank $1 bln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/NA BARC/BAML/CS/JPM 8/24 Waste Management $500 mln 5-yr Baa3/BBB/BBB CS/JPM 8/24 YUM! Brands $350 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB CITI/JPM/MS 8/22 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PREVIOUS CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED *Celulosa Argent $150 mln 7-yr B2/B/NA CITI/CS 7/18 *Cemex S.A.B. $650 mln 8-yr NR/B/B+ BAML/HSBC 6/23 CMS Energy $180 mln 10-yr Ba1/BB+/BB+ UBS/BNP/RBS/STRH/MITS 6/27 *First Amer Fin $250 mln 10-yr Baa3/NA/NA JPM/USB/WFS 5/27 *Integra Telecom $260 mln 5-yr CCC+/NA/NA 5/27 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS:

