Oil prices stable on OPEC-led production cuts, but bloated inventories weigh
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
Oct 5 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 10/3/2011 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED BAE Systems $350 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB+/BBB+ DB/GS/MS 10/5 BAE Systems $500 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB+/BBB+ DB/GS/MS 10/5 BAE Systems $400 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB+/BBB+ DB/GS/MS 10/5 Darden Restaurnts $400 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB BAML/WF 10/5 John Deere Cap $1 bln 2-,10-yr A2/A/NA BAML/CITI/JPM Network Rail $250 mln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA BAML/DB 10/5 Nordstrom $500 mln 10-yr Baa1/A-/A- BAML/WF/USB 10/5 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 9/12/2011 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED American Tower $500 mln Baa3/BB+/BBB- BAML/BARC/CA/RBC/RBS 10/3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 9/12/2011 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS 3M $1 bln 5-yr Aa2/AA-/NA CITI/DB/GS/MS 9/26 American Airlines $726 mln 10-yr certs Baa3/A-/NA MS/DB/GS/CS 9/27 *ANZ Banking $300 mln 5-yr Aa2/AA/NA CITI 9/28 Bemis Co $400 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB/NA BAMLJPM/WFS/BNP 9/27 Caterpillar Fin $TBA 5-yr A2/A/A BARC/RBS 9/29 *Dev Bk of Japan $1 bln 4-yr Aa3/AA-/NA JPM/HSBC/NOMURA 9/28 LG&E/KU Energy $250 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB-/BBB+ BNP/RBS/USB 9/26 McDonald's Corp $500 mln 10-yr A2/A/A CITI/JPM/RBS/BAML/SG 9/27 PACCAR $400 mln 3-yr A1/A+/NA CITI/JPM/MUS 9/26 PEFCO $300 mln 10.75-yr Aaa/AA+/NA BAML/RBS 9/26 Qwest Corp $950 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- CITI/JPM 9/27 Sanofi $1 bln 3-yr A2/AA-/NA BAML/CITI/DB/NATIX 9/27 Thomson Reuters $350 mln 10-yr Baa1/A-/A- BARC/DB/JPM/RBS 9/28 XL Group $400 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB+/BBB MS/WFS 9/27 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Newfield Explora $500 mln 10.25-yr Ba2/BBB-/BB+ JPM/WFS 9/27 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Dolphin Subs II $TBA 5-,10-yr Ba1/BB+/BB+ BARC/BAML/MS/JPM 9/26 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PREVIOUS CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED *Celulosa Argent $150 mln 7-yr B2/B/NA CITI/CS 7/18 *Cemex S.A.B. $650 mln 8-yr NR/B/B+ BAML/HSBC 6/23 CMS Energy $180 mln 10-yr Ba1/BB+/BB+ UBS/BNP/RBS/STRH/MITS 6/27 *First Amer Fin $250 mln 10-yr Baa3/NA/NA JPM/USB/WFS 5/27 *Integra Telecom $260 mln 5-yr CCC+/NA/NA 5/27 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS:
HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BASML Bank of America Merrill Lynch 646-855-6469 646-855-6433 BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-538-1548 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-7772 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0331 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-270-9835 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-209-9336 212-209-9336 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-1286 212-761-7281 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553
6848 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-7991 203-719-1088 USB US Bancorp 651-495-2603
TOKYO, Feb 10 The dollar stood atop large gains early on Friday after soaring broadly overnight on comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that he would announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks.
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco unanimously upholds a temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's order that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. TAXES Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announ