NEW YORK, Oct 2 (IFR) - The US corporate bond market has
gone from bad to worse, and if bears are right that a repricing
of risk is at hand, there could be even more trouble ahead.
Two investment-grade deals were pulled this week, and the
high-yield new issue market slammed shut following tough M&A
trades for Ellucian, Olin and Altice - which were reduced in
size, and/or saw pricing hiked sharply - while another for
Unisys was pulled.
To make matters worse, the one new issue that could have
restored confidence - HP spin-off Hewlett Packard Enterprise's
US$14.6bn bond - performed so badly in the aftermarket that
people are now questioning whether the fourth-quarter's
US$200bn-plus high-grade pipeline will get done.
"If this environment persists, that US$200bn in supply for
the rest of the year won't happen," said one DCM syndicate
banker.
Players - both sellside and buyside - believe that a massive
repricing of risk is now under way as the past eight years of
super-easy monetary policy ebbs away.
And many lay most of the blame for the extreme volatility,
as the market begins its transition, on the Federal Reserve's
decision not to hike rates last month - which has only fuelled
fears about China's slowdown and its potential effect on the
rest of the world.
"The Fed made a policy mistake," Hans Mikkelsen, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch's head of high-grade credit strategy, told
IFR. "If it had wanted more time to raise rates, that's fine;
but what was not fine was including strong language in its
statement about global growth. That is what people are
struggling with."
A NEW DAWN
Investors are now positioning for further weakness. Markets
were down across the board on Friday after dismal non-farm
payrolls data.
Kathleen Gaffney, co-director of diversified fixed income at
Eaton Vance, said the Fed, by not moving, had cast more
uncertainty into an already uncertain market.
"At least we would have got a better sense of what the
timing [of rate hikes] would be," she told IFR. "Instead, we got
volatility. This is just the beginning. You have to determine
where the best places to be are."
That's not at the short-end, she said. Instead, she sees
better value in longer-dated bonds.
Both Hewlett-Packard and Enbridge Energy Partners, the only
two deals to be priced after Santander Holdings and CBL &
Associates Properties pulled deals on Monday, paid massive new
issue concessions on their new trades - especially at the longer
end.
Enbridge offered a staggering 87.5bp in NIC - the highest of
the year - on new 20-year and 30-year bonds based on where its
own illiquid bonds were trading, and around 40bp compared with
recent new issues from sector peers such as Sunoco Logistics.
HP also offered almost 40bp in NIC on similar maturities.
Deals like that will only push spreads wider. High-yield
spreads, meanwhile, are at three-year wides and the
yield-to-worst has soared from record lows of 4.83% in June 2014
to 8.09% now, Barclays data show.(link.reuters.com/mah75w)
Anyone pulling the trigger on deals in the weeks ahead will
have to offer high premiums to lure investors still reeling from
losses.
DOWN, NOT OUT
When that pipeline will be unleashed is uncertain.
Investment-grade bond funds saw record weekly outflows over
the past fortnight, amounting to just over US$7bn, and
high-yield funds are also haemorrhaging cash, according to
Lipper - making the technical bid for corporate debt even
weaker.
"Shut is a strong word," said one debt capital markets
banker on the state of primary markets. " it is fair to say
that nothing has come to market that would help turn it in the
right direction yet."
Bankers are not pushing the panic button yet, because
they're not terribly exposed after massive front-loading and say
there is flexibility on timing. After investment-grade volumes
topped US$1trn this week, they reckon supply will taper off.
"The investment-grade bridge book is about US$100bn," said
one debt capital markets banker - but a lot doesn't have to come
until next year, he said. "That's the equivalent of one month's
supply. It's not huge."
