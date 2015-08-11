(Adds market comment, paragraphs 2-7)
NEW YORK Aug 11 Intercontinental Exchange's
world cotton futures contract will begin trading on Nov.
2, 2015, pending regulatory approval, the exchange said on
Tuesday, announcing the long-awaited launch of a contract that
has met a series of hurdles.
Merchants have been pressing for years for a world contract.
ICE's cotton No. 2 futures contract, which only allows for
delivery of U.S. cotton, has long served as the world benchmark,
even though the United States has been surpassed as the world's
largest grower.
Origins will include the United States, Australia, Brazil,
India, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Mali, the
exchange said. The contract will have 12 delivery points in the
United States, Australia, Taiwan, and Malaysia.
The announcement was broadly expected after ICE said last
month it would it was poised for a 2015 launch. The exchange
first said it planned to introduce the contract in 2013, but
progress was stymied by regulatory issues in the United States
and other key regions.
"It's been a slow train coming. It's something we've been
working on for a long time as an industry," said Jordan Lea,
chairman and co-owner of Eastern Trading in South Carolina.
The new contract will trade alongside the cotton No. 2, ICE
said.
Delivering to locations in Australia and the United States
will garner a discount, to be announced at a later date. The
Asian delivery points are located near the world's biggest
textile markets.
U.S. cotton will be used as the benchmark for pricing, with
other origins trading at discounts and premiums. Those
differentials will be announced closer to the launch date, ICE
said.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice and Luc Cohen; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz, Peter Galloway and David Gregorio)