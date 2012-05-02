* Weak outside markets put cotton under pressure

* Texas gets rains, but most of state still dry

NEW YORK, May 2 Cotton futures settled easier Wednesday on speculative sales in the face of weaker outside markets and a firmer dollar, with the trade awaiting the release of a government sales report Thursday for possible leads on cotton's next move, analysts said.

July cotton on the ICE Futures U.S. exchange slipped 0.17 cent to settle at 89.51 cents per lb, trading from 88.85 to 89.94 cents.

New-crop December fell 0.36 cent to end at 86.58 cents after ranging from 85.96 to 87.18 cents.

"The market is lollygagging along just above support," said independent analyst Mike Stevens in Louisiana.

Cotton was pressured by a drop in stock markets and the euro following weak euro zone manufacturing. U.S. private sector jobs data fueled concerns about a global economic slowdown.

Analysts said July cotton found support at 88 cents.

The market kept an eye on the weather in Texas, the top cotton growing state in the country.

Texas, which saw its worst drought in a century strike last year, could suffer another severe dry spell this year, agriculture county officials said.

A report by the Agri Life department of Texas A&M University said recovery from last year's drought was confined mostly to the eastern half of the state. The top cotton areas are in the western half of Texas.

"No one wants to say it loud, but it is in the back of our minds as we watch plants on shallow soils turn brown from lack of water," said David Winkler, an agriculture extension agent in Bosque County, southwest of Fort Worth, Texas.

He and other agents give advice to farmers during the season.

The market will be turning its attention to the U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly export sales report on Thursday and then the vital monthly supply/demand report to be released next week. That report will show the first estimate of market conditions in the coming 2012/13 marketing season (August/July).

Wednesday's estimated volume was slightly over 14,100 lots, more than 40 percent under the 30-day norm, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Open interest stood at 180,785 lots as of May 1, ICE Futures U.S. exchange data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)