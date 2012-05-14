* Fundamentals still bearish as cotton stocks build
* Rekindled macro worries in Europe eyed by cotton trade
NEW YORK, May 14 Cotton futures closed mixed
Monday as the market sought to recover after tumbling to a near
two-year low last week although the outlook for fiber contracts
remains bearish due to bumper supplies, analysts said.
July cotton on the ICE Futures U.S. exchange closed
down 0.15 cent at 78.82 cents per lb, trading from 77.85 to
79.90 cents. It was an inside day since the range was within
Friday's 77.16 to 81.76 cents band.
On Friday, the contract ended at 78.97 cents in the lowest
close for the spot contract since July 2010, according to
Thomson Reuters data. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/gaq28s)
"The market is trying to consolidate in here," said Mike
Stevens, an independent cotton analyst in Mandeville, Louisiana.
"It's trying its beat to correct its oversold condition."
Cotton futures are still oversold with a technical strength
reading of 26. A reading of 30 or below normally means a market
is oversold and one of 70 or higher meant it is overbought.
New-crop December added 0.36 cent to end at 76.70
cents, dealing from 75.40 to 77.40 cents. The contract also saw
an inside day, with the range within Friday's 74.46 to 79.17
cents range.
Fundamentally, cotton is in the grip of market bears
especially after the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly crop
report forecast world 2012/13 cotton ending stocks at a record
73.75 million (480-lb) bales, up over 10 percent from the
2011/12 level.
"The bear market is going to be with us for a long time,"
said Stevens, adding lower prices would need to cure the
excessive production which was the result of cotton values
surging to a record at $2.27 per lb in March 2011.
Cotton is now trading at levels last seen before that
historic rally. That price, which topped even the price that
cotton fetched during the U.S. Civil War in the 19th century,
spurred a sharp rise in plantings around the world.
Volume on Friday was 44,888 lots, the highest since April
18.
Open interest rose for the sixth session running and stood
at 188,979 lots as of May 11, ICE Futures U.S. exchange data
showed.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)