NEW YORK, May 12 U.S. cotton futures hit one-month lows on Monday after a bearish government crop report from last week brought more pressure onto a market traders said could be set for a deeper correction. The most-active July cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. fell to an April 11 low of 90.50 cents a lb before settling at 91.30 cents, down 1.06 cents or 1.1 percent. The contract has lost almost 2 percent of its value over the last two sessions after the release of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's preliminary cotton report for 2014/15, which forecast higher output, lower demand and rising inventories. "Follow-through selling from Friday's USDA report is being seen," said Sterling Smith, a futures specialist at Citigroup. "The action does look to be fund-driven (and) the market does (seem) to have ample downside room." The USDA cautioned that China, the world's largest textile market, will slash cotton imports by a third in 2014-15 as the Chinese government overhauls its stockpiling policy. In the United States, the department said it expects ending stocks of cotton to rise to 3.9 million 480-lb bales, from 2.8 million in the current crop year, in line with market expectations. Its global outlook was more bearish, projecting ending stocks at 101 million bales versus 97.91 million in 2013-14, in what would be fourth straight year of record high production. Traders and analysts had initially scoffed at that estimate, which came in higher than the 99.9-million bales expected in a Reuters survey for 2014-15 world ending-stocks. But in Monday's trading, ICE futures' December contract , which will include the new crop covered in the USDA forecast, settled down as well, although only marginally lower with a 0.4 cent loss. Total open interest in ICE cotton slipped to 194,558 lots on Friday, from Thursday's 196,506, ICE data showed. The potential of tight supply from both the old and new cotton crops had sent the most-active cotton contract on ICE to a more than two-year high of 97 cents a lb in late March. A separate USDA report from a week ago showed U.S. farmers were planting less than in previous years, with 16 percent of acres sown compared with the five-year average of 25 percent. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Nick Zieminski)