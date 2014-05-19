* Fiber down for 7th straight session on long liquidation

* Expectations of Texas rains weigh on prices

* ICE stocks climb to 411,200 bales, highest since July

NEW YORK, May 19 Cotton futures fell to a five-week low on Monday, as favorable weather for planting improved the crop outlook in key regions of the United States, the world's largest exporter.

The benchmark July cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. ended down 0.67 cent, or 0.9 percent, at 89.15 cents a lb as long liquidation pressured prices to a seventh straight daily loss, the longest rout for the front-month contract since November 2013.

Prices dipped to 89.12 cents, a five-week low for the front-month.

Expectations of rain in the cotton hub of West Texas weighed, as the precipitation could provide some relief from a multi-year drought in the top-producing state.

Total market open interest fell to 189,062 lots on Friday, down by about 5,500 lots from the previous week, ICE data showed on Monday.

The drop in interest alongside falling prices was seen as evidence of long liquidation.

"The market is looking at better (production) conditions. It looks like it was a fabulous planting weekend, and there's chances of more good weather," said Jack Scoville, vice president at Price Futures Group in Chicago. Scoville noted that forecasts call for favorable weather in Texas and the Southeast.

Concerns over demand continued to weigh after data on Friday showed that April imports in top consumer China were down nearly 50 percent from the prior year.

Adding more pressure, certified stocks rose to 411,200 bales, up from 405,700 previously, the most recent ICE data showed. That was the highest level since July 2013.

The supply-demand outlook for growing supplies and waning demand has prompted investors to exit in the cotton market in recent sessions: Speculators cut their net long position in cotton futures and options for the first time in a month, data showed on Friday. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by David Gregorio)