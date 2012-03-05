* Indian bans cotton exports, prices surge
* US not in position to replace India
* Slowing Chinese economy may cut cotton imports
By Rene Pastor
NEW YORK, March 5 Cotton futures soared
the daily limit on Monday on unexpected news that India has
banned cotton exports and Chinese textile mills may have to turn
to U.S. supplies to meet the deficit, analysts said.
The key May cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. shot
up the 4.00 cent daily limit to trade at 92.23 cents per lb at
9:30 a.m. EST (1430 GMT), up 4.5 percent on the day.
"That's because of India putting on this unexpected
announcement in banning exports," Keith Brown, president of
commodity firm Keith Brown and Co. In Moultrie, Georgia.
India banned cotton exports with immediate effect to ensure
ample supplies for the domestic industry which accounts for some
4 percent of GDP and employs large amounts of people in the
South Asian nation.
Most of India's exports go to China, the world's biggest
producer and consumer of cotton for its huge textile and apparel
industry.
India's is the world's No. 2 producer of cotton, but exports
a significant amount of cotton, especially to China, where it
enjoys a competitive advantage in shorter shipping routes.
India is the top rival of the United States, the world's No.
3 producer and top exporter of the fiber.
The surge in U.S. cotton futures was fueled in part by
market belief that available supplies in the United States are
now limited.
"The United States is running out of the current available
crop. We have fewer than 800,000 bales left for sale excluding
beginning stocks at this point," a weekly market summary by VIP
Commodities said, adding "the U.S. is almost out of cotton."
But analysts said the Indian ban may only provide a
temporary boost to cotton prices because demand from China's
mills have slowed down due to the economic crisis in Europe and
Chinese stocks are plentiful.
Brown also pointed to news that China has cut its 2012 GDP
target to 7.5 percent, the lowest in 20 years.
"It is obviously a friendly piece of news but it (may not)
last," he said.
The U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply/demand
report pegged China's 2011/12 cotton imports at 17 million
(480-lb) bales. China has been a heavy buyer of U.S. cotton in
the weekly USDA export sales data, but the amount slowed down in
the last report.
Brown said that is the reason why the rally is largely
confined to the old-crop May and July cotton contracts <0#CT:>
because large supplies are expected when the new crop is priced
against the December contract.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by)