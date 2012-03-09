* Rising output, falling consumption hit cotton

* Indian decision to ease export ban expected

NEW YORK, March 9 Cotton futures sank in early trade Friday after the government's crop report showed a rise in world output, wakening consumption and an expansion in cotton ending stocks, analysts said.

The benchmark May contract on ICE Futures U.S. declined 1.06 cents or 1.1 percent to 88.50 cents per lb at 9:20 a.m. EST (1420 GMT), having hit a session low of 88.25 cents.

The catalyst for the weakness was the monthly supply/demnd report by the U.S. Agriculture Department.

USDA upped world 2011/12 cotton production to 123.64 million (480-lb) bales, from 123.34 million, reduced world consumption to 108.72 million bales from 109.71 million, and raised world ending stocks to 62.32 million from 60.77 million bales.

"There are no goodie box for the bulls in this report," said Mike Stevens, an independent cotton analyst in Louisiana.

"The USDA report can't get more bearish. It's more production and less consumption. We've got an oversupply," he explained.

Over the last few months, USDA has been cutting world cotton output and use, causing stocks to expand.

"On the surface, (the) numbers continue their bearish theme and futures are selling off," said Sharon Johnson, senior cotton analyst at commodities brokerage Penson Futures.

But she pointed out that the expansion in ending stocks was caused mainly by China and "those stocks will not be available to any one, external or internal, until deemed necessary by Beijing and only then to their mills in a small way."

The market did not react to news that India would allow cotton cleared by customs before March 4 to be exported, with traders saying the decision had been expected by the market.

India is the world's No. 2 cotton producer and the biggest exporter after the United States.

New Delhi had imposed a ban on cotton exports last Monday. The decision was challenged by India's farm minister and the Indian ministers meeting did not immediately decide on the issue.

(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)