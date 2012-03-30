* U.S. 2012 cotton acreage seen at 13.155 mln acres

* Survey pegs US cotton plantings at 12.74-12.76 mln acres

* End-month, first quarter may dominate market dealings

NEW YORK, March 30 Cotton futures fell Friday on speculative selling sparked by higher-than-expected sowings in a report from the U.S. Agriculture Department, analysts said.

USDA forecast U.S. 2012 cotton sowings at 13.155 million acres, higher than a Thomson Reuters survey's range of 12.74 million to 12.76 million acres.

The number was below the forecast by industry group National Cotton Council which pegged plantings at 13.63 million acres.

The benchmark May contract on ICE Futures U.S. fell 0.82 cent to trade at 92.72 cents per lb at 8:41 a.m. EDT (1241 GMT). New-crop December dropped 0.59 cent to 90.13 cents.

The coming cotton crop will be priced against December delivery.

"It's a little on the high side," said Sharon Johnson, senior cotton analyst at commodities brokerage Penson Futures, who added the number may be a "tad negative."

"It's a little bearish," said Keith Brown, president of commodity firm Keith Brown and Co. in Moultrie, Georgia.

Both analysts said the effect on cotton futures was muted this last trading day of the month and first quarter.

A prime reason for the fall in projected cotton acreage would be higher grain prices.

Cotton futures stayed near 90 cents through most of the quarter, while soybean prices have taken off to hit around $13 a bushel. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)