* Cotton up on light buying, appears stuck in range

* Investors await USDA supply report

NEW YORK, July 10 Cotton futures finished a touch higher Tuesday on light speculative buying ahead of a government crop report due on Wednesday, analysts said.

The benchmark December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. rose 0.03 cent to finish at 70.72 cents per lb, dealing from 70.57 to 71.90 cents.

Traders said cotton appears to continue consolidating in a narrow range between 70 and 72.50 cents, following a sharp selloff earlier this year.

Traders awaited the monthly supply/demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture slated for release Wednesday morning.

In industry news, arbitration cases in the cotton market should hit a record this year as the fallout from the rally to record highs and falling prices triggered contract violations between suppliers and mills who bought cotton.

Volume traded on Monday stood at 11,557 lots, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting By Frank Tang)