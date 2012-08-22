* India gives upbeat assessment of cotton crop * Prices close off intraday lows * Lenzing warns of waning textile demand NEW YORK, Aug 22 Cotton prices slipped off three-month highs on Wednesday as producer selling and indications of healthy crop planting in India ended fiber's brief flirtation with bull territory. Some investors also took profits after the government of India, the world's second-largest producer, said planting was progressing even after weak monsoon rains that some had feared would hamper crop development. Prices fell as much as 3 percent in early trade to an intraday low of 74.9 cents per lb before recovering most of the ground in a late-stage recovery. The benchmark December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. settled 0.42 percent lower at 76.97 cents, which was just shy of the day's high and helped the market cling to most of the 7 percent gains notched up over the previous three sessions. The market teetered on the cusp of bull territory on Tuesday, up 20 percent since the start of June. "The bulk of the trading was done at the higher levels," said Lou Barbera, cotton analyst at ICAP Cotton in New York. The catalyst for selling was the Indian government's comment that the country's cotton crop has so far survived the poor monsoon rains. "Condition of cotton crop is good as of now, but nothing final can be said about the output as the crop is still in the maturing stage," Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday. To be sure, any cut in output is unlikely to wipe record inventories carried over from the marketing year that ended in July unless there is a significant improvement in demand. But traders had hoped that crop damage would remove some of the excess and make a dent in the 2012/13 stockpile, which is expected to hit new records by next summer. "The U.S. harvest is almost upon us and there might not be enough homes for the carryover from last year," said Barbera. "The (2012/13) U.S. crop is going to be larger than initially expected and Chinese consumption should fall given the size of the stockpile." The selling on Wednesday may be a brief lull before another run-up, but buying is likely to run out of steam above 79 cents given the weak fundamentals, traders said. Open interest dropped slightly on Tuesday from a day earlier, according to the latest exchange data, suggesting that a portion of the recent rally was due to short-covering. Open interest, an indicator of market liquidity, fell 401 lots to 180,247. The return to prices above 76 cents helped attract volume, particularly in options. Over 15,500 lots were traded, well below the 30-day average of 24,000 lots but a two-thirds improvement from Monday and late last week. A profit warning from Austrian cellulose fiber maker Lenzing which blamed sluggish demand -- particularly from China, the world's largest textile market -- reinforced concerns about the weak market fundamentals. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Jim Marshall)