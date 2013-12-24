* Strong U.S. durable goods data boosts cotton, stocks

* ICE cotton trading closed on Wednesday for Christmas

NEW YORK Dec 24 ICE cotton rose in light trade on Tuesday, recovering from the previous session's losses as short-covering at the end of the session added to earlier gains seen on strong U.S. manufacturing data.

The most-active March cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. finished up 0.94 cent, or 1.1 percent, to settle at 83.18 cents a lb after a sudden spurt of activity lifted prices as much as 1.4 percent just ahead of the close.

Volumes were thin and the market closed early ahead of the Christmas holiday. Cotton trading is due to resume at 8 a.m. EST (1300 GMT) on Thursday.

The March contract breached, then closed above its 100-day moving average of 82.71 cents per lb, recovering all the previous day's losses.

Dealers attributed the gains to trade short-covering after Monday's drop renewed demand in the cash market.

Cotton prices and U.S. stocks were lifted by a report that showed U.S. long-lasting manufactured goods surged in November.

"We had a good durable goods report and things just generally look better. That is important for cotton," said Sharon Johnson, a cotton specialist with KCG Futures and Options.

While prices have toppled from the year's earlier high of about 94 cents a lb, the spot contract is poised for its first annual gain in three years.

The rise has come on renewed speculator interest in the fiber market, as noncommercial dealers earlier lifted their bullish bet to the highest levels since 2008.

Tumbling prices in 2011 and 2012 drove farmers to cut output and government stockpiling in China, the top textile market, has driven global demand.

The U.S. Agriculture Department was due to release its weekly export data on Friday, delayed by the Christmas holiday.

Also, a Memphis warehouse suffered storm damage, leaving 2,851 bales nondeliverable as the extent of damage was being assessed, ICE said on Monday after the market closed.

ICE supplies have fallen steeply in December, adding to the sense of tight U.S. supplies as growers in the world's top exporter harvested their smallest crop in four years.

Exchange inventories totaled about 37,000 bales on Monday, down from 225,600 bales at the start of the month, according to the most recent ICE data compiled by Reuters. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)