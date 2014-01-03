NEW YORK Jan 3 U.S. cotton futures fell for a third straight day on Friday, selling off on technical factors and poor exports data, after prices hit overbought conditions earlier in the week.

The most-active March cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. closed down 1.1 cents, or 1.3 percent, at 82.94 cents a lb. It lost 0.6 cent in the previous session.

On Tuesday, the last trading day of 2013, the market hit a high of 85.29 cents a lb, the strongest level since early October, before closing slightly lower. That peak triggered technical-selling in ICE cotton when the market reopened on Thursday for the new year.

While the selling pressure had not yet abated in Friday's session, sentiment was further hit by exports data showing net upland sales of U.S. cotton for the week to Dec. 26 down 61 percent from the previous week, traders said.

Cotton had finished 2013 up 13 percent as speculators renewed their interest in fiber, even as the broader commodities sector sold off and money flowed toward equities.

Earlier last year, speculators had boosted their bullish stance in fiber to a five-year high, betting that demand in top consumer China would offset global oversupply. (Editing by Grant McCool)