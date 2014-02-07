* NCC cotton plantings survey results eyed

* USDA expected to raise export estimate in Monday's crop report

NEW YORK Feb 7 Cotton futures jumped to their highest in two weeks on Friday, touching off its best week in a month, on mounting concerns about dwindling U.S. supplies ahead of Monday's monthly crop report.

The most-active March cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. rose to as high as 88.05 cents a lb, its loftiest since Jan. 24 as traders and investors readied for a bullish U.S. government crop report.

Buying ran out of steam above 88 cents, which is a technical resistance level and also a level considered too high for mills, and prices settled at 87.47 cents per lb, up 1.16 cent, or 1.3 percent. It rose 2 percent on the week.

Reflecting expectations of tightness ahead, July futures' premium over December remained firm at 9.5 cents per lb.

And stocking fears about tightening supplies, spinning mills in the U.S. textile heartland paid their highest physical price for cotton for January in four years last month.

Most analysts expect the government to increase its exports estimate for the crop year to end-July and some say production may even be lower than previously expected.

Those factors may prompt a cut to the government's inventory forecast to below 3 million 480-lb bales, which would be considered critically low, traders and analysts said.

Ending stocks have only been under that level eight times since USDA records began in 1961.

Thursday's strong export data reinforced optimism about strong foreign demand. The United States is on pace to beat the USDA's export forecast in the 2013/14 crop year.

It seems a "foregone conclusion" that the agency will have to increase its export forecast on Monday, said Mississippi State University Agricultural Economist O.A. Cleveland.

Traders were also bracing for the results of the National Cotton Council's plantings survey, the first official insight into farmers' plans for 2014/15, due on Saturday at the association's annual meeting.

U.S. farmers are expected to boost the amount of land they devote to cotton for the season starting on Aug. 1 for the first time in three years, according to a Reuters poll last month.

The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission revealed speculative investors trimmed their net long in fiber for a second week. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Marguerita Choy)