* Soybeans soar, support fiber prices

* 'On-call' trade, investor buying lift prices near August highs

* Exchange stocks climb to highest since July

NEW YORK, March 18 ICE cotton rose on Tuesday in subdued volumes, buoyed by climbing grains markets and by investor buying and mill fixations as traders fretted about tight U.S. supplies.

The most-active May cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. closed up 0.9 cent, nearly 1 percent, at 92.93 cents a lb.

U.S. soybean and wheat futures rallied on Tuesday due to supply concerns, also driving cotton prices higher as fiber competes with the grains crops for acres.

The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index, a benchmark for global commodities markets, rallied as just four of its 19 components were down.

Global equities markets gained as concerns eased over instability in Ukraine, even as President Vladimir Putin approved plans to make Crimea part of Russia and Vice President Joe Biden said the United States is considering sending troops for war games in the Baltic states.

"There's a combination of speculator buying and trade short-covering," said Jobe Moss, a broker with MCM Inc. in Lubbock, Texas.

"Mills are fixing prices, but there's not a lot of new businesses."

"On-call" buying, as mills set prices on sales previously booked, has supported the market in recent sessions and helped lift spot prices last week to a peak of 93.75 cents a lb, the highest since August.

Traders eyed weekly U.S. government export data due on Thursday for signs that high prices have further damped demand.

But the strong pace of export sales early in the season has stoked worries over inventories in the United States, the world's top exporter, by end-July.

Exchange stocks on Monday ticked up to over 262,000 bales, the most since July, according to ICE data compiled by Reuters.

China's state stockpiler bought its lowest weekly volume since the buying season began, as supplies dry up, official statistics showed on Tuesday.

Beijing's three-year stockpiling program has driven huge import demand in the world's top consumer and kept a floor under global prices, even as supplies outstrip demand. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Andrew Hay)