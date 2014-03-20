* U.S. dollar index hits three-week high

* Commodities CRB index sinks to lowest since February

* U.S. weekly export sales report seen strong

NEW YORK, March 20 Cotton futures slipped on Thursday during a commodities sell-off as concern over interest rate hikes shot the U.S. dollar higher.

The most-active May cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. edged down 0.44 cent, or 0.5 percent, to settle at 92.18 cents a lb after choppy trading.

Fiber was under pressure as the dollar index soared to a three-week high after the Federal Reserve chair indicated the U.S. central bank could raise benchmark rates in the first half of 2015.

The stronger greenback makes dollar-traded commodities more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Cotton outperformed the broader commodities complex, even with its loss on the day. The bellwether Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index sank to a one-month low as most of its 19 components fell.

"The U.S. dollar is going to drag on rallies," said Louis Rose of Risk Analytics in Tennessee.

"The market is showing some weakness, but it has more to do with the dollar and outside markets."

Weekly U.S. government export data slightly beat cotton traders' expectations, reinforcing worries over tight supplies in the United States, the world's top exporter.

Exporters sold 50,800 running bales in the week ending March 13, U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) data showed on Thursday.

While that was down from previous weeks, it was seen as strong because prices were at seven-month highs and because buyers canceled fewer bales than in the prior week.

Further, export shipments picked up, raising expectations that the United States will beat the current USDA export forecast for the 2013/14 crop year of 10.7 million 480-lb bales.

Even so, prices above 90 cents have slowed the physical market, and world inventories are expected to hit a record high by the end of July. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by James Dalgleish)