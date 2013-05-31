NEW YORK, May 31 The daily trading limit for all ICE cotton No. 2 futures delivery months will revert to 3 cents per pound above or below the prior day's settlement price, ICE Futures U.S. said in a notice on Friday. The change from the prior four-cent limit is effective with the start of trading for Monday, June 3. The initial limit amount can be expanded following any day on which two or more of the first five listed months close at limit bid or offer based on the initial limit amount, the exchange said. The move comes after the most-active cotton contract closed below 80 cents per lb, triggering the change in accordance with ICE rules. The benchmark July cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. closed down 0.77 cent, or 0.97 percent, at 79.36 cents a lb. (Reporting by Chris Prentice;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)