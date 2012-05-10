May 10 Cotton futures fell Thursday after a government crop report projected record-high world cotton ending stocks in the coming 2012/13 season, analysts said.

The new-crop December cotton contract fell to a session low of 81.90 cents a lb, down 1.47 cents, or 1.76 percent. That was the cheapest for the contract since December 2010, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The U.S. Agriculture Department forecast world cotton ending stocks in the 2012/13 marketing year (August/July) at a record 73.75 million (480-lb) bales, up from 66.88 million bales in 2011/12.

Of that amount, top producer China will stash away 28.05 million bales and account for nearly 40 percent of total world cotton stocks. The Chinese have recently concluded a buying program to build up their cotton stocks.

The demand equation turned grim as the USDA predicted Chinese cotton imports in 2012/13 will drop by a third to 14 million bales, from 21.5 million in 2011/12.

"The world numbers are negative," said Sharon Johnson, senior cotton analyst at commodities brokerage Penson Futures in Atlanta, Georgia.

"There's nothing bullish in it," added independent cotton analyst Mike Stevens in Mandeville, Louisiana. "It's a continuation of the trend we have seen. It's a bearish report."

Since peaking at a record top of $2.27 in March 2011, cotton prices have plunged by nearly two-thirds as increased output and a recession which decimated demand hit the cotton market.

The USDA forecast U.S. cotton production in 2012/13 to increase to 17 million bales from 15.57 million, cut exports to 11.4 million from 12 million and upped ending stocks to 4.9 million bales from 3.4 million bales.

"We've got some excess (cotton) to continue to work off," said Stevens.

He said that with the USDA cutting its estimate of world 2012/13 cotton production to 116.69 million bales from 123.04 million and raising consumption to 109.96 from 106.49 million bales, it is "not enough" to arrive at a balanced cotton market.

(Reporting By Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)