Oct 12 (IFR) - Argentine debt prices tumbled this week after the central bank prevented the Province of Chaco from accessing US dollars, effectively forcing it to pay for local-law US dollar bonds in pesos and re-igniting fears over the so-called "pesification" of the country's entire debt stock.

The sell-off may have been overblown - few (if any) foreign accounts hold Chaco debt - but investor reaction to the news underscored broader uncertainty about government policy in Argentina, especially in the wake of the forced nationalization of YPF earlier this year.

"Clearly, not selling dollars to a small province is frightening," said a senior New York-based trader.

"You can speculate that this is part of a bigger plan on behalf of the government. We just don't know, given the administration's behavior over the last couple of years."

Mixed messages from various government officials and the central bank itself only served to confuse investors and push asset prices lower, with the Boden 2015s falling three points from the previous week's levels to trade as low as 89.25 by Thursday's close.

"Why Chaco was not allowed access to dollars, when the central bank has about US$45bn in reserves, beggars belief," said Stuart Culverhouse, chief economist at Exotix.

"I see it as a technical default. You are not getting back what you thought you would get back, even if it is at the official exchange rate."

Pressure on Argentine assets was arguably not entirely caused by the Chaco payment, with some seeing it as an excuse to sell debt that was looking expensive against high-beta peer Venezuela, whose bonds plummeted in the wake of President Hugo Chavez's re-election.

"Why should Venezuela gap out 80p and trade wide to Argentina? It wouldn't make sense in relative terms," said Siobhan Morden, head of LatAm strategy at Jefferies. "There are a lot of correlation trades as Argentina and Venezuela are the two opposing high-yield (names in LatAm)."

Either way, the Chaco move was seen as seen by some as possibly setting a precedent for central bank policy, at least towards local law provincial debt. The central bank clarified its position, noting that local borrowers and the sovereign still had access to foreign exchange for the payment of debt, as long as the bonds were governed by foreign law and placed mostly abroad.

It also put local issuers looking to finance infrastructure projects under the same category, but suggested that restrictions applied to all other local issuers. In this context, the central bank's actions make sense and are consistent with its stated policy.

"This is the first real test of that directive," added Culverhouse.

Morden pointed out that the directive applies to only a handful of provincial issuers, namely Tucaman, Chaco and Formoza, which together have just US$165m in outstanding bonds.

NEVER MIND THE BODENS

The question is where central bank policy leaves local-law bonds such as Boden 2015s and Bonar 2017s, a good chunk of which are held by foreign investors.

"We don't know where the boundaries are," said Culverhouse.

"The provinces are one thing, but the Boden 15s and Bonar 17s are local-law bonds. It could be catastrophic if the government applied the same rule to these bonds."

Morden does not interpret Chaco's failure to pay in dollars as a shift in government policy, as the Kirchner administration had already sent a clear message in this regard when it made a large US$2.2bn payment on the Boden 2012s in August.

"It is not a test case for a broader policy shift," she said. "We went through a period of 'pesification' risk, and the government made a big US$2.2bn payment in response."

In June, Argentine assets sold off on similar fears after reports that a proposed law to reform the civil code contained an article that facilitated the payment of dollar-denominated debt in pesos.

The Argentine government has been struggling to contain capital flight and has resorted to various measures to keep dollars within the country, and the central bank's latest moves appear to be an extension of that policy.

