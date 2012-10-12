Oct 12 (IFR) - Argentine debt prices tumbled this week after
the central bank prevented the Province of Chaco from accessing
US dollars, effectively forcing it to pay for local-law US
dollar bonds in pesos and re-igniting fears over the so-called
"pesification" of the country's entire debt stock.
The sell-off may have been overblown - few (if any) foreign
accounts hold Chaco debt - but investor reaction to the news
underscored broader uncertainty about government policy in
Argentina, especially in the wake of the forced nationalization
of YPF earlier this year.
"Clearly, not selling dollars to a small province is
frightening," said a senior New York-based trader.
"You can speculate that this is part of a bigger plan on
behalf of the government. We just don't know, given the
administration's behavior over the last couple of years."
Mixed messages from various government officials and the
central bank itself only served to confuse investors and push
asset prices lower, with the Boden 2015s falling three points
from the previous week's levels to trade as low as 89.25 by
Thursday's close.
"Why Chaco was not allowed access to dollars, when the
central bank has about US$45bn in reserves, beggars belief,"
said Stuart Culverhouse, chief economist at Exotix.
"I see it as a technical default. You are not getting back
what you thought you would get back, even if it is at the
official exchange rate."
Pressure on Argentine assets was arguably not entirely
caused by the Chaco payment, with some seeing it as an excuse to
sell debt that was looking expensive against high-beta peer
Venezuela, whose bonds plummeted in the wake of President Hugo
Chavez's re-election.
"Why should Venezuela gap out 80p and trade wide to
Argentina? It wouldn't make sense in relative terms," said
Siobhan Morden, head of LatAm strategy at Jefferies. "There are
a lot of correlation trades as Argentina and Venezuela are the
two opposing high-yield (names in LatAm)."
Either way, the Chaco move was seen as seen by some as
possibly setting a precedent for central bank policy, at least
towards local law provincial debt. The central bank clarified
its position, noting that local borrowers and the sovereign
still had access to foreign exchange for the payment of debt, as
long as the bonds were governed by foreign law and placed mostly
abroad.
It also put local issuers looking to finance infrastructure
projects under the same category, but suggested that
restrictions applied to all other local issuers. In this
context, the central bank's actions make sense and are
consistent with its stated policy.
"This is the first real test of that directive," added
Culverhouse.
Morden pointed out that the directive applies to only a
handful of provincial issuers, namely Tucaman, Chaco and
Formoza, which together have just US$165m in outstanding bonds.
NEVER MIND THE BODENS
The question is where central bank policy leaves local-law
bonds such as Boden 2015s and Bonar 2017s, a good chunk of which
are held by foreign investors.
"We don't know where the boundaries are," said Culverhouse.
"The provinces are one thing, but the Boden 15s and Bonar
17s are local-law bonds. It could be catastrophic if the
government applied the same rule to these bonds."
Morden does not interpret Chaco's failure to pay in dollars
as a shift in government policy, as the Kirchner administration
had already sent a clear message in this regard when it made a
large US$2.2bn payment on the Boden 2012s in August.
"It is not a test case for a broader policy shift," she
said. "We went through a period of 'pesification' risk, and the
government made a big US$2.2bn payment in response."
In June, Argentine assets sold off on similar fears after
reports that a proposed law to reform the civil code contained
an article that facilitated the payment of dollar-denominated
debt in pesos.
The Argentine government has been struggling to contain
capital flight and has resorted to various measures to keep
dollars within the country, and the central bank's latest moves
appear to be an extension of that policy.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......