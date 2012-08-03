Aug 3 (IFR) - Coal is being overtaken by natural gas as the
primary fuel source in the United States, and that is piling
pressure on embattled credits in the US coal industry.
Analytics company StarMine places the 1-year default
probability for the coal sector at 6% -- one of the poorest
readings of any group -- and says several downgrades are
expected.
Its data indicate that companies including Alpha Natural
Resources, Walter Energy and Arch Coal
are facing downgrades by the major rating agencies. Standard &
Poor's currently rates Alpha Natural and Walter Energy at BB-
and Arch Coal at B+; StarMine has them all at triple-C.
Current bond prices underscore the general sentiment, with
several credits now approaching 9% yields. The Arch Coal 7.25%
2020 bonds are trading at 87.625, and currently yielding 9.45%.
The Alpha Natural Resources 6.25% 2021 bonds are trading at 87,
and yielding 8.36%.
And all the signs point toward more difficulties ahead.
OLD KING COAL
Coal was long the unquestioned king in the US power
industry. As recently as 2010, it generated 45% of the nation's
power, compared to just 24% from natural gas.
But cleaner, cheaper gas is catching up. It is seeing
significantly lower prices than in the past -- and is much more
environmentally friendly.
According to Department of Energy data, natural gas and coal
each accounted for 36% of US power production in April.
Companies are converting coal-fired plants and building new
natural gas-powered plants, which has weakened demand -- a
problem compounded by the unseasonably warm US winter.
"Overall coal demand is running about 20% below its given
year-average to-date in 2012," CreditSights said in a research
note. "And coal inventories at utilities are 17% above the
five-year average."
According to an EIA report, the demand for coal to produce
power is likely to fall 10% this year -- and prices are down 25%
over the past few months alone.
And without a major cut in natural gas supply, pricing
pressures will persist. For 2013, Moody's expects average
delivery prices of coal to decline at least 5% from 2012 levels.
STUCK IN IDLE
Arch Coal recently idled five mines to cut production, while
Alpha Natural Resources announced it will produce 11 million
fewer tons of coal this year -- a decline of 11%.
Meanwhile pending EPA regulations, which are more stringent
on greenhouse gas emissions, are adding to the sector's woes.
Older and dirtier plants are being forced to shut, as they will
no longer be economical to run when the new regulations take
effect.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch research analysts are
expecting around 15% of the US coal production fleet to shut
over the next five years "due to new EPA mandates and poor
economics versus gas".
Furthermore, the sector's overall fundamentals have been
hampered by unfunded pension liabilities and other employee
benefit obligations.
"These obligations raise leverage from an average of 3.0x to
3.9x when they are treated as debt," CreditSights estimates.
Patriot Coal's recent bankruptcy was mostly attributed to
soaring pension costs, which were considerably more than the
company's debt.
With rising leverage and oversupplied market conditions,
credit ratios will continue to erode over the near term and
weigh on operating results. Moody's is expecting operating
margins for coal producers to deteriorate this year "as costs
increase amid lower delivery volumes."
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......
(Reporting by John Balassi; Editing by Marc Carnegie)